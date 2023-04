Get some exclusive #Springboks kit - as worn by the players - at our official online store, before it's too late! \ud83d\ude0d

There are caps, jerseys, jackets and more. Stocks are limited so be sure to get your merch soon! ?

\ud83d\udd17 https://t.co/dYPYVWFLq7 pic.twitter.com/3lFBfekmoc