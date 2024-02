Une rencontre Munster - Crusaders déchaîne les passions en Irlande

\ud83d\udce2 TEAM NEWS | Here is your team for Munster v @CrusadersRugby at a sold-out Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday, in association with @Pinergy \ud83d\ude0d



Alex Kendellen captains Munster for the 1st time with Kamil Nowak & Colm Hogan set for their debuts.#MUNvCRU #MunsterInThePáirc #SUAF \ud83d\udd34