\ud83d\udea8 TIME TO TACKLE THE CLIMATE CRISIS



? Two supporters of Just Stop Oil took to the field in today's rugby premiership final.



\ud83d\udeb7 We will continue to take disruptive action until this government stops new fossil fuels.



\ud83d\udcb8 Support us at https://t.co/9r9837HNi8#Twickenham pic.twitter.com/mskWa42L9D