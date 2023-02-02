Programme - À quelle heure et sur quelles chaînes TV suivre le rugby ce week-end !
Ce week-end marque le retour du Tournoi des 6 Nations, avec les Bleus qui joueront l'Italie ce dimanche en clôture de la première journée. La 17e journée du championnat débutera ce samedi à 15 heures avec le déplacement de Bayonne sur la pelouse du Stade toulousain. Avant ça, le Pro D2 débutera ce jeudi à 21 heures. Voici le programme TV du week-end.
Vendredi 3 février
- CANAL+ SPORT : 17h00 Rouen - Oyonnax : Pro D2. 19e journée.
- CANAL+ SPORT : 19h00 Biarritz - Vannes : Pro D2. 19e journée.
- RUGBY+ CANAL 253 : 19h25 Béziers - Soyaux-Angoulême : Pro D2. 19e journée.
- RUGBY+ CANAL 254 : 19h25 Massy - Carcassonne - Pro D2. 19e journée.
- RUGBY+ CANAL 255 : 19h25 Mont-de-Marsan - Provence Rugby : Pro D2. 19e journée.
- RUGBY+ CANAL 256 : 19h25 Montauban - Colomiers : Pro D2. 19e journée.
- RUGBY+ CANAL 257 : 19h25 Nevers - Aurillac : Pro D2. 19e journée.
- LA CHAÎNE L'EQUIPE : 19h30 Italie - France : VI Nations U20. 1re journée.
- L'EQUIPE LIVE 3 : 20h00 Pays de Galles - Irlande : VI Nations U20. 1re journée.
- L'EQUIPE LIVE 4 : 20h00 Angleterre - Écosse : VI Nations U20. 1re journée.
- CANAL+ SPORT : 21h00 Grenoble - Agen : Pro D2. 19e journée.
Samedi 4 février
- RUGBYEUROPE.TV : 13h00 Roumanie - Pologne : Championship. Poule B. J1.
- CANAL+ SPORT 14h50 Toulouse - Bayonne : Top 14. 17e journée.
- FRANCE 2 15h15 Pays de Galles - Irlande : VI Nations. 1re journée.
- RUGBYEUROPE.TV : 16h00 Portugal - Finlande : Women’s Trophy. 2e journée.
- CANAL+ 16h55 : Multirugby : Top 14. 17e journée.
- CANAL+ SPORT : 16h55 Clermont - Castres : Top 14. 17e journée.
- RUGBY+ CANAL 253 16h55 Brive - Perpignan : Top 14. 17e journée.
- RUGBY+ CANAL 254 : 16h55 Pau - Racing 92 : Top 14. 17e journée.
- RUGBY+ CANAL 255 :16h55 La Rochelle - Lyon : Top 14. 17e journée.
- FRANCE 2 : 17h45 Angleterre - Écosse : VI Nations. 1re journée.
- RUGBYZONE.TV (SPORTALL) : 20h00 Portugal - Belgique : Championship. Poule B. J1.
- CANAL+ : 20h15 Canal Rugby Club 1re partie
- CANAL+ : 21h00 Avant-match
- CANAL+ : 21h05 Montpellier - Toulon : Top 14. 17e journée.
- CANAL+ : 22h55 Canal Rugby Club le débrief
Dimanche 5 février
- RUGBYEUROPE.TV : 10h00 Géorgie - Allemagne : Championship. Poule A. J1.
- RUGBYZONE.TV (SPORTALL) : 12h45 Espagne - Pays-Bas : Championship. Poule A. J1.
- FRANCE 2 : 16h00 Italie - France : VI Nations. 1re journée.
- FRANCE 3 : 20h05 Stade 2
- CANAL+ 20h25 Canal Rugby Club 1re partie
- CANAL+ 21h00 Avant-match
- CANAL+ : 21h05 Stade français - Bordeaux-Bègles : Top 14. 17e journée.
- CANAL+ : 22h55 Canal Rugby Club le débrief