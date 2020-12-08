Bulls chief executive Edgar Rathbone told Netwerk24 on Monday that Van Zyl’s move had not been confirmed, but did confirm the scrum-half does want to move to Saracens However, he added that the halfback won’t be released by the Bulls before July next year as he is under contract to them Saracens, who are based in North London and have a long association with South African players, coaches and administrators, have yet to respond to RUCK’s request for comment on Van Zyl.