    Découvrez l'heure et la chaîne de chaque rencontre de rugby diffusée ce week-end.
Top 14, Pro D2, United Rugby Championship

Toulouse-Brive et la finale de Pro D2 en clair... Le programme TV de ce week-end

Par Rugbyrama
Le

La dernière journée de Top 14, les finales de Pro D2, de Nationale et de rugby à XIII, la finale d'United Rugby Championship... Découvrez l'heure et la chaîne de chaque rencontre de rugby diffusée ce week-end.

Vendredi 26 mai

  • Rugby à XV

BEIN SPORTS 3 : Leinster / La Rochelle. Champions Cup. Finale. 8h00

CANAL+ SPORT : Highlanders / Reds (Direct) Super Rugby. 14e journée. 9h00

WORLDRUGBY.TV : Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée / Fidji (Direct) Oceania Women’s Championship. 9h30

BEIN SPORTS 3 : Glasgow / Toulon. Challenge Cup. Finale. 10h00

WORLDRUGBY.TV : Samoa / Tonga (Direct). Oceania Women’s Championship 11h30

  • Rugby à XIII

BEIN SPORTS 2 : Dolphins / Dragons. NRL. 13e journée. 10h00

BEIN SPORTS : Eels / Cowboys (Direct) NRL. 13e journée. 11h55

BEIN SPORTS 3 : Eels / Cowboys. NRL. 13e journée. 22h00


Samedi 27 mai

  • Rugby à XV

RUGBYEUROPE.TV : République tchèque / Israël (Direct). Trophy. 14h00

CANAL+ SPORT : Blues / Hurricanes (Inédit) Super Rugby. 14e journée. 14h05

CANAL+ SPORT : Highlanders / Reds. Super Rugby. 14e journée. 15h50

RUGBYZONE.TV (SPORTALL) : Dax / Valence-Romans (Direct) Nationale. Finale. 17h00

RUGBYZONE.TV (SPORTALL) : Stormers / Munster (Direct) URC. Finale. 18h30

C8 - CANAL+ : Oyonnax / Grenoble (Direct) Pro D2. Finale. 21h00

CANAL+ SPORT : Oyonnax / Grenoble. Pro D2. Finale. 0h00

  • Rugby à XIII

BEIN SPORTS 2 : Eels / Cowboys. NRL. 13e journée. 7h30

BEIN SPORTS 2 : Warriors / Broncos (Direct) NRL. 13e journée. 9h25

SPORT EN FRANCE : Dragons catalans / Montauban (Direct) Élite 1 Fauteuil. Finale. 18h00

BEIN SPORTS 3 : Warriors / Broncos. NRL. 13e journée. 22H00


Dimanche 28 mai

  • Rugby à XV

CANAL+ SPORT : Oyonnax / Grenoble. Pro D2. Finale. 8h35

WORLDRUGBY.TV : Japon / Kazakhstan (Direct). Asia Women’s Championship. 11h00

CANAL+ SPORT : Blues / Hurricanes. Super Rugby. 14e journée. 11h15

WORLDRUGBY.TV : Kenya / Cameroun (Direct) Africa Women’s Cup. 12h00

CANAL+ SPORT : Highlanders / Reds. Super Rugby. 14e journée. 12h55

WORLDRUGBY.TV : Afrique du Sud / Madagascar (Direct) Africa Women’s Cup. 14h00

C8 : Toulouse / Brive (Direct) Top 14. 26e journée. 21h05

CANAL+ : Multirugby (Direct) Top 14. 26e journée. 21h05

CANAL+ SPORT 360 : La Rochelle / Stade français (Direct) Top 14. 26e journée. 21h05

RUGBY+ CANAL 253 : Lyon / Bayonne (Direct) Top 14. 26e journée. 21h05

RUGBY+ CANAL 254 : Clermont / Racing 92 (Direct) Top 14. 26e journée. 21h05

RUGBY+ CANAL 255 : Toulon / Bordeaux-Bègles (Direct) Top 14. 26e journée. 21h05

RUGBY+ CANAL 256 : Castres / Perpignan (Direct) Top 14. 26e journée. 21h05

RUGBY+ CANAL 257 : Pau / Montpellier (Direct) Top 14. 26e journée. 21h05

  • Rugby à XIII

BEIN SPORTS 2 : Knights / Sea Eagles (Direct) NRL. 13e journée. 8h00

SPORT EN FRANCE : Carcassonne / Limoux (Direct) Élite 1 masculine. Finale. 18h00

SPORT EN FRANCE : Déesses catalanes / Lescure (Direct) Élite 1 féminine. Finale. 20h30