6 Nations 2023 - Le groupe écossais avec Ritchie capitaine et l'Anglais McConnochie
Après Warren Gatland, au tour de Greg Townsend ! Le sélectionneur de l'Écosse a dévoilé ce mardi en début d'après-midi les 40 joueurs qui allaient constituer le groupe pour préparer le Tournoi des 6 Nations. Et plusieurs choses sont à retenir de ce groupe.
L'Écosse a rendu public son groupe de 40 pour le Tournoi des 6 Nations. La surprise du chef, c'est la présence de Ruaridh McConnochie. En effet l'ailier de Bath était international anglais. Il a honoré deux sélections avec l'Angleterre en 2019 mais est désormais éligible avec l'Écosse.
Quant à Ben Healy, il est (déjà !) dans le squad écossais. Cet Irlandais, pur produit de la région de Munster, a récemment accepté l'appel d'Edimbourg, après de nombreux appels du pied du sélectionneur Greg Townsend. En raison de ce prochain transfert et de son ascendance écossaise (grands-parents maternels), il est présent dans la liste.
Le Racingman Finn Russell est bien présent. Parmi les absents, citons Rory Darge et Darcy Graham. Jamie Ritchie, homme du match à Castres ce dimanche, est capitaine de ce groupe.
Your Scotland squad for the 2023 @SixNationsRugby is here
Le groupe écossais
Avants : Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks, 6), Josh Bayliss (Bath, 3), Simon Berghan (Glasgow Warriors, 31), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors, 25), Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors, 57), Dave Cherry (Edinburgh, 8), Andy Christie (Saracens, 4), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh, 2), Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors, 4), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors, 28), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors, 54), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh, 59), Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs, 72), Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors, 69), Cameron Henderson (Leicester Tigers), WP Nel (Edinburgh, 50), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh, 36), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh, 16), Javan Sebastian (Scarlets, 3), Sam Skinner (Edinburgh, 23), Rory Sutherland (Ulster, 22), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors, 29), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh, 54).
Trois-quarts : Chris Harris (Gloucester, 39), Ben Healy (Munster), Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs, 96), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors, 18), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors, 31), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh, 38), Sean Maitland (Saracens, 53), Ruaridh McConnochie (Bath), Stafford McDowall (Glasgow Warriors), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors, 58), Cameron Redpath (Bath, 4), Finn Russell (Racing 92, 65), Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors, 2), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors, 5), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors, 11), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh, 23), Ben White (London Irish, 9).