Icon Sport
Berjon-West à la charnière, Fickou capitaine ... Les compos pour Racing 92-Stade rochelais
TOP 14 - Fickou prolonge son bail de capitaine avec le Racing 92, Camille Chat est titulaire au talon entouré d'Oz et Kolingar. À La Rochelle, West fait son retour à la charnière. Papidze et Priso ont été préférés à Atonio et Wardi. Découvrez les compos de Racing 92 - Stade rochelais.
Le XV de départ du Racing 92 :
15. Beale ; 14. Taofifenua, 13. Vakatawa, 12. Fickou (cap.), 11. Imhoff ; 10. Gibert, 9. Machenaud ; 7. Chouzenoux, 8. Tanga-Mangene, 6. Lauret ; 5. Palu, 4. Le Roux ; 3. Oz, 2. Chat, 1. Kolingar
Remplaçants : 16. Baubigny, 17. Gogichashvili, 18. Pesenti, 19. Diallo, 20. Le Garrec, 21. Volavola, 22. Klemenczak, 23. Colombe.
Le XV de départ de La Rochelle :
15. Popelin ; 14. Leyds, 13. Rhule, 12. Favre, 11. Alonzo-Munoz; 10. West, 9. Berjon ; 7. Gourdon, 8. Alldritt (cap.), 6. Liebenberg; 5. Tanguy, 4. Sazy ; 3. Papidze, 2. Bourgarit, 1. Priso.
Remplaçants : 16. Lagrange, 17. Wardi, 18. Lavault, 19. Bourdeau, 20. Le Bail, 21. Buliruarua, 22. Pi. Boudehent, 23. Atonio.