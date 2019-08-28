Icon Sport

2eme journée de Top 14 et Pro D2, derniers tests internationaux… Votre programme TV du week-end

Par Rugbyrama

Il y a 2 heures

Matchs de Top 14 et Pro D2, NRL, Tests internationaux… Découvrez votre programme TV du vendredi 29 août au 1er septembre 2019.

Jeudi 29 août

11h 45 : Cowboys – Bulldogs (NRL) sur Bein Sports 1

20h 40 : Salford City Red – Warrigton Wolves (Super league) sur Bein Sports 1

20h 45 : CarcassonneGrenoble (Pro D2) Canal+Sport

Vendredi 30 août

9h 55 : New Zealand Warriors – Rabbitohs (NRL) Bein Sports 1

18h 20 : Colomiers – Mont de Marsan (Pro D2) Eurosport Player

18h 20 : Montauban – Angouleme (Pro D2) Eurosport Player

18h 20 : Oyonnax – Nevers (Pro D2) Eurosport Player

18h 20 : Béziers – Valence Romans (Pro D2) Eurosport Player

18h 20 : Rouen – Aurillac (Pro D2) Eurosport Player

18h 50 : Biarritz – Vannes (Pro D2) Eurosport 2

21h 00 : FranceItalie (Test Match) TF1

Samedi 31 août

9h 25 : Manly Warringah Sea Eagles – Melbourne Storm (NRL) Bein Sports 1

15h 30 : Pays de GallesIrlande (Test Match) Bein Sports 3

15h 30 : Bayonne – Clermont (Top 14) Canal+

17h 45 : Catalans Dragons – Hull Kingston Rovers (Super League) Bein Sports max 7

18h 00 : MontpellierPau (Top 14) Rugby+

18h 00 : La RochelleStade Français (Top 14) Rugby+

18h 00 : AgenBrive (Top 14) Rugby+

20h 45 : BordeauxToulon (Top 14) Canal+Sport

Dimanche 1er septembre

12h 30 : Racing 92Castres (Top 14) Canal+Sport

14h 25 : Provence Rugby – Perpignan (Pro D2) Eurosport 2

17h 05 : Lyon – Toulouse (Top 14) Canal+

