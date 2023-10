Well I guess it is time to make it official, specifically what the next cycle will look like for Fiji Rugby…I will not be seeking an extension of employment with FRU past 31st December. Thanks again to the players, staff & all the supporters, it has been quite a ride! \ud83c\uddeb\ud83c\uddef\ud83c\uddeb\ud83c\uddef\ud83c\uddeb\ud83c\uddef