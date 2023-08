Full time in Tokyo \u23f0



Our final domestic test of the season against a strong Fiji side



Thank you all for your support of our Brave Blossoms \ud83d\ude4f



Stay tuned for our #RWC2023 team announcement on 15 August \ud83d\udcc6 #GoWithTheBrave | #JPNvFIJ pic.twitter.com/EGq9LDn9ZC