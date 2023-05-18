  • Retrouvez l'ensemble du programme TV du week-end.
Champions Cup, Challenge Cup, Pro D2

Programme TV. À quelle heure et sur quelle chaîne suivre le rugby ce week-end !

Par Rugbyrama
Le

Les finales de Challenge Cup et Champions Cup, les demi-finales de Pro D2, les demi-finales retour de Nationale, le Super Rugby... Découvrez l'heure et la chaîne de chaque rencontre de rugby diffusée ce week-end.

Vendredi 19 mai

  • Rugby à XV

CANAL+ SPORT : Moana Pasifika / Crudaders (Direct). Super Rugby. 13e journée. 9h00

FRANCE 3 - BEIN SPORTS 1 : Glasgow / Toulon (Direct). Challenge Cup. Finale. 20h50

CANAL+ : Moana Pasifika / Crudaders. Super Rugby. 13e journée. 4h55

  • Rugby à 7

CANAL+ SPORT : France Sevens. Series. 10e manche. Temps forts. 11h15

  • Rugby à XIII

BEIN SPORTS 2 : Broncos / Panthers. NRL. 12e journée. 10h00

BEIN SPORTS 2 : Rabbitohs / Eels (Direct). NRL. 12e journée. 11h55

Samedi 20 mai

  • Rugby à XV

CANAL+ SPORT : Mont-de-Marsan / Agen. Pro D2. Barrage demi-finales. 8h45

WORLDRUGBY.TV : Australie / Fidji (Direct). Test-match féminin. 9h00

BEIN SPORTS 3 : Glasgow / Toulon. Challenge Cup. Finale. 12h00

WORLDRUGBY.TV : Afrique du Sud / Cameroun (Direct). Test-match féminin. 12h00

WORLDRUGBY.TV  : Kenya / Madagascar (Direct). Test-match féminin. 14h00

CANAL+ : Oyonnax / Vannes (Direct). Pro D2. Demi-finale. 15h00

FRANCE 2 - BEIN SPORTS 1 : Leinster / La Rochelle (Direct). Champions Cup. Finale. 17h45

RUGBYZONE.TV (SPORTALL) : Valence-Romans / Albi (Direct). Nationale. Demi-finale retour. 18h00

RUGBYZONE.TV (SPORTALL) : Dax / Blagnac (Direct). Nationale. Demi-finale retour. 19h30

CANAL+ : Grenoble / Mont-de-Marsan (Direct). Pro D2. Demi-finale. 21h00

BEIN SPORTS 2 : Leinster / La Rochelle. Champions Cup. Finale. 22h45

CANAL+ : Queensland Reds / Blues. Super Rugby. 13e journée. 4h45

  • Rugby à 7

CANAL+ SPORT : London Sevens (Direct). 7s Series. 11e manche. 1er jour. 10h30

CANAL+ SPORT : France / Samoa (Direct). London Sevens. Poule C. 11h01

CANAL+ SPORT : France / Espagne (Direct). London Sevens. Poule C. 14h09

CANAL+ SPORT : France / Australie (Direct). London Sevens. Poule C. 17h30

  • Rugby à XIII

BEIN SPORTS 2 : Dolphins / Storm (Direct). NRL. 12e journée. 11h30

Dimanche 21 mai

  • Rugby à XV

RUGBYZONE.TV (SPORTALL) : Stade bordelais / AC Bobigny 93 (Direct). Élite 1 féminine. Quart de finale. 14h45

CANAL+ : Chiefs / Queensland Reds. Super Rugby. 12e journée. 5h10

  • Rugby à 7

RUGBY+ CANAL 257 : Quarts de finale (Direct). London 7s Series. 11e manche. 10h30

CANAL+ SPORT : Quarts de finale (Direct). London 7s Series. 11e manche. 11h35

CANAL+ SPORT : Matchs de classement (Direct). London 7s Series. 11e manche. 12h15

CANAL+ SPORT : Demi-finales (Direct). London 7s Series. 11e manche. 14h35

CANAL+ SPORT : Matchs de classement (Direct). London 7s Series. 11e manche. 15h45

CANAL+ SPORT : Match pour la 3e place (Direct). London 7s Series. 11e manche. 17h29

CANAL+ SPORT : Finale (Direct). London 7s Series. 11e manche. 18h26

  • Rugby à XIII

BEIN SPORTS 2 : Raiders / Sea Eagles (Direct). NRL. 12e journée. 8h00