Programme TV. À quelle heure et sur quelle chaîne suivre le rugby ce week-end !
Les finales de Challenge Cup et Champions Cup, les demi-finales de Pro D2, les demi-finales retour de Nationale, le Super Rugby... Découvrez l'heure et la chaîne de chaque rencontre de rugby diffusée ce week-end.
Vendredi 19 mai
-
Rugby à XV
CANAL+ SPORT : Moana Pasifika / Crudaders (Direct). Super Rugby. 13e journée. 9h00
FRANCE 3 - BEIN SPORTS 1 : Glasgow / Toulon (Direct). Challenge Cup. Finale. 20h50
CANAL+ : Moana Pasifika / Crudaders. Super Rugby. 13e journée. 4h55
- Rugby à 7
CANAL+ SPORT : France Sevens. Series. 10e manche. Temps forts. 11h15
- Rugby à XIII
BEIN SPORTS 2 : Broncos / Panthers. NRL. 12e journée. 10h00
BEIN SPORTS 2 : Rabbitohs / Eels (Direct). NRL. 12e journée. 11h55
Samedi 20 mai
-
Rugby à XV
CANAL+ SPORT : Mont-de-Marsan / Agen. Pro D2. Barrage demi-finales. 8h45
WORLDRUGBY.TV : Australie / Fidji (Direct). Test-match féminin. 9h00
BEIN SPORTS 3 : Glasgow / Toulon. Challenge Cup. Finale. 12h00
WORLDRUGBY.TV : Afrique du Sud / Cameroun (Direct). Test-match féminin. 12h00
WORLDRUGBY.TV : Kenya / Madagascar (Direct). Test-match féminin. 14h00
CANAL+ : Oyonnax / Vannes (Direct). Pro D2. Demi-finale. 15h00
FRANCE 2 - BEIN SPORTS 1 : Leinster / La Rochelle (Direct). Champions Cup. Finale. 17h45
RUGBYZONE.TV (SPORTALL) : Valence-Romans / Albi (Direct). Nationale. Demi-finale retour. 18h00
RUGBYZONE.TV (SPORTALL) : Dax / Blagnac (Direct). Nationale. Demi-finale retour. 19h30
CANAL+ : Grenoble / Mont-de-Marsan (Direct). Pro D2. Demi-finale. 21h00
BEIN SPORTS 2 : Leinster / La Rochelle. Champions Cup. Finale. 22h45
CANAL+ : Queensland Reds / Blues. Super Rugby. 13e journée. 4h45
- Rugby à 7
CANAL+ SPORT : London Sevens (Direct). 7s Series. 11e manche. 1er jour. 10h30
CANAL+ SPORT : France / Samoa (Direct). London Sevens. Poule C. 11h01
CANAL+ SPORT : France / Espagne (Direct). London Sevens. Poule C. 14h09
CANAL+ SPORT : France / Australie (Direct). London Sevens. Poule C. 17h30
- Rugby à XIII
BEIN SPORTS 2 : Dolphins / Storm (Direct). NRL. 12e journée. 11h30
Dimanche 21 mai
-
Rugby à XV
RUGBYZONE.TV (SPORTALL) : Stade bordelais / AC Bobigny 93 (Direct). Élite 1 féminine. Quart de finale. 14h45
CANAL+ : Chiefs / Queensland Reds. Super Rugby. 12e journée. 5h10
- Rugby à 7
RUGBY+ CANAL 257 : Quarts de finale (Direct). London 7s Series. 11e manche. 10h30
CANAL+ SPORT : Quarts de finale (Direct). London 7s Series. 11e manche. 11h35
CANAL+ SPORT : Matchs de classement (Direct). London 7s Series. 11e manche. 12h15
CANAL+ SPORT : Demi-finales (Direct). London 7s Series. 11e manche. 14h35
CANAL+ SPORT : Matchs de classement (Direct). London 7s Series. 11e manche. 15h45
CANAL+ SPORT : Match pour la 3e place (Direct). London 7s Series. 11e manche. 17h29
CANAL+ SPORT : Finale (Direct). London 7s Series. 11e manche. 18h26
- Rugby à XIII
BEIN SPORTS 2 : Raiders / Sea Eagles (Direct). NRL. 12e journée. 8h00