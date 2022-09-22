Icon Sport
Vendredi 23 septembre
- Rugby à XV :
WORLDRUGBY.TV : 8.00 Fidji / Canada (Direct) Test-match féminin.
CANAL+ SPORT 10.55 Colomiers / Vannes Pro D2. 5e journée.
CANAL+ SPORT 19.00 Biarritz / Carcassonne (Direct) Pro D2. 5e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 253 19.25 Grenoble / Aurillac (Direct) Pro D2. 5e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 254 19.25 Oyonnax / Nevers (Direct) Pro D2. 5e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 255 19.25 Massy / Provence Rugby (Direct) Pro D2. 5e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 256 19.25 Soyaux-Angoulême / Béziers (Direct) Pro D2. 5e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 257 19.25 Montauban / Mont-de-Marsan (Direct) Pro D2. 5e journée.
FRANCE 3 20.50 Tout le sport (Direct)
CANAL+ SPORT 21.00 Rouen / Agen (Direct) Pro D2. 5e journée.
- Rugby à XIII :
SPORT EN FRANCE 9.25 En route pour la Coupe du monde XIII (Éloi Pélissier).
BEIN SPORTS 2 11.45 Cowboys / Eels (Direct) NRL. Finale préliminaire.
Samedi 24 septembre
- Rugby à XV :
WORLDRUGBY.TV 6.30 Nouvelle-Zélande / Japon (Direct) Test-match féminin.
CANAL+ SPORT 8.55 Nouvelle-Zélande / Australie (Direct) The Rugby Championship. J6.
FRANCE 3 9.25 Rencontres à XV (Direct) FRANCE 3 OCCITANIE 12.05 Rugby Magazine (Direct)
RUGBYEUROPE.TV 13.00 Batumi / Tel-Aviv (Direct) Super Cup. Conférence Est. J3.
CANAL+ 14.45 Avant-match (Direct) CANAL+ 15.00 Perpignan / Toulon (Direct) Top 14. 4e journée.
RUGBYEUROPE.TV 15.30 Delta / Brussels (Direct) Super Cup. Conférence ouest.
CANAL+ 16.55 Multirugby (Direct) Top 14. 4e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 253 16.55 Bayonne / Bordeaux-Bègles (Direct) Top 14. 4e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 254 16.55 Castres / Brive (Direct) Top 14. 4e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 255 16.55 Lyon / Stade français (Direct) Top 14. 4e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 256 16.55 Montpellier / Pau (Direct) Top 14. 4e journée.
CANAL+ SPORT 18.00 Afrique du Sud / Argentine (Direct) The Rugby Championship. J6.
RUGBYEUROPE.TV 18.00 Castilla y Leon / Lusitanos (Direct) Super Cup. Conférence ouest.
RUGBYZONE.TV (SPORTALL) 18.00 Albi / Narbonne (Direct) Nationale. 4e journée.
RUGBYZONE.TV (SPORTALL) 18.30 Bourgoin-Jallieu / Dax (Direct) Nationale. 4e journée.
CANAL+ 19.00 Canal Sports Club (Direct)
RUGBYZONE.TV (SPORTALL) 19.00 Suresnes / Nice (Direct) Nationale. 4e journée.
RUGBYZONE.TV (SPORTALL) 19.00 Tarbes / Rennes (Direct) Nationale. 4e journée.
RUGBYZONE.TV (SPORTALL) 19.00 Valence-Romans / Hyères-Carqueiranne Nationale. 4e journée.
RUGBYZONE.TV (SPORTALL) 19.30 Bourg-en-Bresse / Blagnac (Direct) Nationale. 4e journée.
FRANCE 3 20.15 Tout le sport (Direct)
CANAL+ 20.15 Canal Rugby Club 1re partie (Direct)
CANAL+ 21.00 Avant-match (Direct)
CANAL+ 21.05 Toulouse / Racing 92 (Direct) Top 14. 4e journée.
CANAL+ 23.00 Canal Rugby Club le débrief (Direct)
CANAL+ SPORT 0.00 Toulouse / Racing 92 Top 14. 4e journée.
- Rugby à XIII :
SPORT EN FRANCE 11.35 La Coupe du monde des territoires XIII (France 2025).
BEIN SPORTS 2 11.55 Panthers / Rabbitohs (Direct) NRL. Finale préliminaire.
BEIN SPORTS MAX 4 18.55 St Helens / Leeds (Direct) Super League. Finale.
BEIN SPORTS 2 22.00 St Helens / Leeds Super League. Finale.
Dimanche 25 septembre
- Rugby à XV :
CANAL+ SPORT 9.25 Perpignan / Toulon Top 14. 4e journée.
RUGBYEUROPE.TV 14.00 Black Lion / Romania (Direct) Super Cup. Conférence Est. J3.
RUGBYZONE.TV (SPORTALL) 15.00 Chambéry/Cognac St-Jean-d'Angély (D) Nationale. 4e journée.
FRANCE 3 20.05 Stade 2 (Direct)
CANAL+ 20.20 Canal Rugby Club 1re partie (Direct)
CANAL+ 21.00 Avant-match (Direct)
CANAL+ 21.05 Clermont / La Rochelle (Direct) Top 14. 4e journée.
CANAL+ 23.00 Canal Rugby Club le débrief (Direct)
CANAL+ SPORT 0.00 Clermont / La Rochelle Top 14. 4e journée.
- Rugby à XIII :
SPORT EN FRANCE 10.20 La Coupe du monde des territoires XIII (France 2025).
BEIN SPORTS 2 11.30 St Helens / Leeds Super League. Finale.
BEIN SPORTS 2 19.00 Cowboys / Eels NRL. Finale préliminaire.
SPORT EN FRANCE 19.30 Inside : au coeur du XIII de France
SPORT EN FRANCE 20.00 Inside : au coeur du XIII de France
BEIN SPORTS 2 21.00 Panthers / Rabbitohs NRL. Finale préliminaire.