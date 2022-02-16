Icon Sport
La 18ème journée de Top 14 mais aussi du rugby à XIII... Le programme TV pour ce week-end
Pour ne rien manquer, voici les horaires des matches télévisés cette semaine et ce week-end ! Ce week-end c'est la trève pour les internationnaux, le Top 14 jouera sa 18ème journée, de la Pro D2 mais aussi du rugby à XIII... Le programme TV pour ce week-end
Vendredi 18 février :
RUGBY+ CANAL 253 : 19h20 Béziers / Bayonne (Direct) Pro D2. 21e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 254 : 19h20 Grenoble / Aurillac (Direct) Pro D2. 21e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 255 : 19h20 Provence Rugby / Carcassonne (Direct) Pro D2. 21e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 256 : 19h20 Narbonne / Rouen (Direct) Pro D2. 21e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 257 : 19h20 Vannes / Montauban (Direct) Pro D2. 21e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 258 : 19h20 Bourg-en-Bresse / Agen (Direct) Pro D2. 21e journée
RUGBYZONE.TV (SPORTALL) : 20h00 Soyaux-Angoulême / Cognac-Saint-Jean-d’Angély (Direct) Nationale. 18e journée.
RUGBYZONE.TV (SPORTALL) : 20h35 Munster / Édimbourg (Direct) URC. 12e journée.
CANAL+ SPORT : 20h45 Mont-de-Marsan / Oyonnax (Direct) Pro D2. 21e journée.
CANAL+ SPORT : 22h40 Late Rugby Club (Direct)
Samedi 19 février :
WORLDRUGBY.TV : 13h30 Kazakhstan F / Colombie F (Direct) Qualification Mondial 2021.
RUGBYEUROPE.TV : 13h30 Pays-Bas / Espagne (Direct) Women's Championship. J1.
CANAL+ : 14h50 Pau / Toulouse (Direct) Top 14. 18e journée.
RUGBYEUROPE.TV : 15h00 Allemagne / Belgique (Direct) Rugby Europe Trophy.
SPORT EN FRANCE : 15h00 Avignon / Villeneuve (Direct) Élite 1. 11e journée.
CANAL+ : 16h50 Multirugby (Direct) Top 14. 18e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 253 : 16h55 Brive / Montpellier (Direct) Top 14. 18e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 254 : 16h55 Castres / Lyon (Direct) Top 14. 18e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 255 : 16h55 Stade français / Biarritz (Direct) Top 14. 18e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 256 : 16h55 Toulon / Perpignan (Direct) Top 14. 18e journée.
BEIN SPORTS MAX 5 : 17h55 Dragons catalans / Wakefield (Direct) Super League. 2e journée.
RUGBYZONE.TV (SPORTALL) : 18h00 Leinster / Ospreys (Direct) URC. 12e journée.
RUGBYZONE.TV (SPORTALL) : 19h00 Valence-Romans / Suresnes (Direct) Nationale. 18e journée.
RUGBYZONE.TV (SPORTALL) : 20h35 Scarlets / Connacht (Direct) URC. 12e journée.
CANAL+ : 21h05 La Rochelle / Clermont (Direct) Top 14. 18e journée.
Dimanche 20 février :
RUGBYZONE.TV (SPORTALL) : 15h00 Dragons / Ulster (Direct) URC. 12e journée.
CANAL+ : 21h05 Bordeaux-Bègles / Racing 92 (Direct) Top 14. 18e journée.