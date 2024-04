\u270d\ufe0f He's back \ud83d\udcaa@adamhastings96 will be a Glasgow Warrior once again from next season, after the @Scotlandteam fly-half agreed to return to Scotstoun this summer.



More: https://t.co/j1rvlCVBZk#WhateverItTakes \u2694\ufe0f\ud83d\udee1\ufe0f pic.twitter.com/hCBtXI7krJ