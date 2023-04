Outside centre Ruhan Nel brings up his DHL Stormers 50 in a team that has two changes to the loose trio for our @ChampionsCup quarterfinal in Exeter on Saturday.



\ud83d\udce2 Team announcement https://t.co/56RlWcQwdr#EXEvSTO #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/9le613vyGy