6 Nations 2024 Irlande Angleterre

6 Nations 2024 - Les compositions d'Angleterre - Irlande : Immanuel Feyi-Waboso titulaire, Hugo Keenan de retour...

Clément Labonne
  • 6 Nations 2024 - Immanuel Feyi-Waboso va connaître sa première titularisation avec l'Angleterre.
    6 Nations 2024 - Immanuel Feyi-Waboso va connaître sa première titularisation avec l'Angleterre. PA Images / Icon Sport - Adam Davy
Publié le Mis à jour
Partager :

L'Angleterre affrontera l'Irlande avec Immanuel Feyi-Waboso sur l'aile droite. Côté irlandais, Andy Farrell compte sur le retour d'Hugo Keenan, titulaire à l'arrière.

Le XV de départ de l'Angleterre : 15. Furbank ; 14. Feyi-Waboso, 13. Slade, 12. Lawrence, 11. Freeman ; 10. Ford, 9. Mitchell ; 7. Underhill, 8. Earl, 6. Chessum; 5. Martin, 4. Itoje ; 3. Cole, 2. George (cap.), 1. Genge

Here it is…\ud83c\udf39

Head coach Steve Borthwick has named the squad to face Ireland on Saturday, with scrum-half Danny Care set to win his 100th cap.#WearTheRose | @O2 | #GuinnessM6N | #ENGvIRE

— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 7, 2024

Remplaçants : 16. Dan, 17. Marler, 18. Stuart, 19. Cunningham-South, 20. Dombrandt, 21. Care, 22. Smith, 23. Daly.

Le XV de départ de l'Irlande : 15. Keenan; 14. Nash, 13. Henshaw, 12. Aki, 11. Lowe, 10. Crowley, 9. Gibson-Park, 7. Van der Flier, 8. Doris, 6. O'Mahony (cap.), 5. Beirne, 4. McCarthy, 3. Furlong, 2. Sheehan, 1. Porter.

Our Match Day Squad for Twickenham! ?#TeamOfUs

— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 7, 2024

Remplaçants : 16. Kelleher, 17. Healy, 18. Bealham, 19. Henderson, 20. Baird, 21. Conan, 22. Murray. 23. Frawley.

Voir les commentaires
Réagir
Vous avez droit à 3 commentaires par jour. Pour contribuer en illimité, abonnez vous. S'abonner
Lire la charte de modération

Souhaitez-vous recevoir une notification lors de la réponse d’un(e) internaute à votre commentaire ?

Oui, je veux suivre les réponses Non, ça ne m'intéresse pas