6 Nations 2024 - Les compositions d'Angleterre - Irlande : Immanuel Feyi-Waboso titulaire, Hugo Keenan de retour...
L'Angleterre affrontera l'Irlande avec Immanuel Feyi-Waboso sur l'aile droite. Côté irlandais, Andy Farrell compte sur le retour d'Hugo Keenan, titulaire à l'arrière.
Le XV de départ de l'Angleterre : 15. Furbank ; 14. Feyi-Waboso, 13. Slade, 12. Lawrence, 11. Freeman ; 10. Ford, 9. Mitchell ; 7. Underhill, 8. Earl, 6. Chessum; 5. Martin, 4. Itoje ; 3. Cole, 2. George (cap.), 1. Genge
Here it is…\ud83c\udf39— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 7, 2024
Head coach Steve Borthwick has named the squad to face Ireland on Saturday, with scrum-half Danny Care set to win his 100th cap.#WearTheRose | @O2 | #GuinnessM6N | #ENGvIRE
Remplaçants : 16. Dan, 17. Marler, 18. Stuart, 19. Cunningham-South, 20. Dombrandt, 21. Care, 22. Smith, 23. Daly.
Le XV de départ de l'Irlande : 15. Keenan; 14. Nash, 13. Henshaw, 12. Aki, 11. Lowe, 10. Crowley, 9. Gibson-Park, 7. Van der Flier, 8. Doris, 6. O'Mahony (cap.), 5. Beirne, 4. McCarthy, 3. Furlong, 2. Sheehan, 1. Porter.
Our Match Day Squad for Twickenham! ?#TeamOfUs— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 7, 2024
Remplaçants : 16. Kelleher, 17. Healy, 18. Bealham, 19. Henderson, 20. Baird, 21. Conan, 22. Murray. 23. Frawley.
