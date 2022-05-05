Icon Sport
Les quarts de finale de Champions Cup, Lyon et Toulon à domicile... Votre programme TV du week-end
Ce week-end marque la suite des phases finales européennes, avec six clubs français encore engagés en Champions Cup et en Challenge Cup qui doivent disputer des quarts de finale. Les clubs de Pro D2 vont de leur côté vivre leur avant-dernière sortie de la saison en phase régulière... Voici l'intégralité du programme TV du week-end !
Vendredi 6 mai
- Rugby à XV
BEIN SPORTS 3 : 7h00 Lyon / Worcester - Challenge Cup. 8e de finale.
CANAL+ SPORT : 10h35 Carcassonne / Bayonne - Pro D2. 29e journée.
CANAL+ SPORT : 16h25 Queensland Reds / Highlanders (Différé) Super Rugby Pacific. 12e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 253 : 19h20 Vannes / Aurillac (Direct) Pro D2. 29e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 254 : 19h20 Rouen / Béziers (Direct) Pro D2. 29e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 255 : 19h20 Mont-de-Marsan / Grenoble (Direct) Pro D2. 29e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 256 : 19h20 Agen / Nevers (Direct) Pro D2. 29e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 257 : 19h20 Bourg-en-Bresse / Colomiers (Direct) Pro D2. 29e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 258 : 19h20 Montauban / Narbonne (Direct) Pro D2. 29e journée.
CANAL+ SPORT : 20h35 Oyonnax / Provence Rugby (Direct) Pro D2. 29e journée.
BEIN SPORTS 1 : 20h55 Gloucester / Saracens (Direct) Challenge Cup. Quart de finale.
BEIN SPORTS 3 : 23h00 Gloucester / Saracens - Challenge Cup. Quart de finale.
CANAL+ : 2h45 Oyonnax / Provence Rugby - Pro D2. 29e journée.
- Rugby à 7
CANAL SPORT : 13h00 Canada Women’s Sevens - Les temps forts (Langford)
- Rugby à XIII
BEIN SPORTS 3 : 9h00 Rabbitohs / Broncos - NRL. 9e journée.
BEIN SPORTS 2 : 11h50 Panthers / Eels (Direct) NRL. 9e journée.
Samedi 7 mai
- Rugby à XV
CANAL+ SPORT : 8h05 Oyonnax / Provence Rugby - Pro D2. 29e journée.
CANAL+ SPORT : 9h45 Queensland Reds / Highlanders - Super Rugby Pacific. 12e journée
BEIN SPORTS 1 : 13h25 Édimbourg / Wasps (Direct) Challenge Cup. Quart de finale.
RUGBYEUROPE.TV : 14h00 Hongrie / Suède (Direct) Conférence 1 Nord. 3e journée.
RUGBYEUROPE.TV : 14h00 République tchèque / Lettonie (Direct) Conférence 1 Nord. 3e journée.
RUGBYEUROPE.TV : 14h00 Bosnie / Serbie (Direct) Conférence 2 Sud.
RUGBYEUROPE.TV : 14h00 Bulgarie / Turquie (Direct) Conférence 2 Sud
RUGBY EUROPE TV : 14h00 Norvège / Finlande (Direct) Conférence 2 Nord.
RUGBY EUROPE TV : 15h00 Danemark / Moldavie (Direct) Conférence 2 Nord.
FRANCE 2 - BEIN SPORTS 1 : 16h00 Munster / Toulouse (Direct) Champions Cup. Quart de finale.
RUGBYZONE.TV (SPORTALL) : 16h00 Lusitanos / Black Lion (Direct) Super Cup. Finale.
BEIN SPORTS 1 : 18h25 La Rochelle / Montpellier (Direct) Champions Cup. Quart de finale.
BEIN SPORTS MAX 5 : 18h25 Leicester / Leinster (Direct) Champions Cup. Quart de finale.
BEIN SPORTS 1 : 20h50 Lyon / Glasgow (Direct) Challenge Cup. Quart de finale.
- Rugby à 7
CANAL : 5h45 Canada Women’s Sevens - Les temps forts (Langford).
- Rugby à XIII
BEIN SPORTS 2 : 11h30 Cowboys / Knights (Direct) NRL. 9e journée.
BEIN SPORTS 3 : 15h30 Cowboys / Knights - NRL. 9e journée.
Dimanche 8 mai
- Rugby à XV
BEIN SPORTS 2 : 10h00 Leicester / Leinster - Champions Cup. Quart de finale.
FRANCE 4 - BEIN SPORTS 1 : 13h20 Toulon / London Irish (Direct) Challenge Cup. Quart de finale.
FRANCE 2 - BEIN SPORTS 1 : 16h00 Racing 92 / Sale (Direct) Champions Cup. Quart de finale.
- Rugby à XIII
BEIN SPORTS 2 : 8h00 Sharks / Warriors (Direct) NRL. 9e journée.