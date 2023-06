After 189 caps and 1,646 points, we say goodbye to one of the greatest players to ever wear the blue jersey. \ud83d\udc55



From Edinburgh in '09, the comeback in Cardiff in '11 to Bilbao in '18, Johnny Sexton has been there for it all.



Memories we'll never forget. \ud83d\ude4c#ThanksJohnny pic.twitter.com/Zl6MWH0UyG