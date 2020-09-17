Icon Sport
Chouly capitaine de Perpignan, une charnière Domenech - Michallet à Rouen
PRO D2 - Damien Chouly sera le capitaine de Perpignan. Il sera accompagné de Chateau et de Lemalu en troisième-ligne pour la réception de Rouen. Les Normands se déplacent à Aimé-Giral avec une charnière composée de Yohan Domenech et de l'artilleur Jordan Michallet.
Le XV de départ de Perpignan : 15. Farnoux ; 14. Pujol, 13. Taumoepeau, 12. Tilsley, 11. Dubois ; 10. Volavola, 9. Deghmache ; 7. Chouly (cap), 8. Pelepele Lemalu, 6. Chateau ; 5. Eru, 4. Fa’asalele - 3. Halanukonuka, 2. Géli, 1. Walcker.
Remplaçants : 16. Velarte, 17. Lotrian, 18. Roussel, 19. Faleafa, 20. Écochard, 21. Rodor, 22. Jaminet, 23. Philippart.
Le XV de départ de Rouen : 15. O’Leary ; 14. Surano, 13. Peleseuma, 12. Marrou, 11. Mchedlidze ; 10. Michallet, 9. Domenech ; 7. Takai, 8. Dastugue, 6. Lebreton, 5. Lainault, 4. Adamou, 3. Johnston, 2. Bonnot (cap), 1. Asieshvili.
Remplaçants : 16. Mondon, 17.Guion, 18. Giraud, 19. Woki, 20. Leleu, 21. Lafond, 22. Fuster, 23. Swainston.