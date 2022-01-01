Icon Sport
Puech sur le banc, Matu'u titulaire... Les compositions officielles de Pau-Brive
TOP 14 - La Section paloise débute le match avec en charnière Le Bail - Hastoy, Lucas Rey est capitaine, Puech prend place sur le banc. Côté Brive, Retief Marais commence en 8, Matu'u est préféré à Acquier au poste de talonneur.
Le XV de Pau : 15. Colombet ; 14. Pinto, 13. Manu, 12. Decron, 11. Tuimaba ; 10. Hastoy, 9. Le Bail ; 7. Whitelock, 8. Joseph, 6. Gorgadze ; 5. Metz, 4. Ramsay ; 3. Corato, 2. Rey (cap.), 1. Fisi’ihoi.
Remplaçants : 16. Delhommel, 17. Calles, 18. Puech, 19. Habel-Kuffner, 20. Levron, 21. Henry, 22. Vatubua, 23. Yaméogo
Le XV de Brive : 15. Jurand ; 14. Bituniyata, 13. Tuicuvu, 12. Lee, 11. Muller ; 10. Hervé, 9. Lobzhanidze ; 7. Hirèche (cap.), 8. R. Marais, 6. Abadie ; 5. Paulos, 4. Ratuva ; 3. Japaridze, 2. Matu’u ou , 1. Chauvac.
Remplaçants : 16. Narisia, 17. Brennan, 18. Lebas, 19. Voisin, 20. P. Abadie, 21. Laranjeira, 22. Galala, 23. Bekoshvili.