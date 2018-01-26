Icon Sport
Première titularisation pour Ntamack en Top 14 face à Oyonnax
Avec les forfaits de Doussain et Holmes, c'est Romain Ntamack qui débutera à l'ouverture demain contre Oyonnax. Médard et Huget seront titulaires aux ailes. Côté Haut-Bugiste, Botica et Gondrand se retrouvent à la charnière après les deux week-end de Challenge Cup.
Le XV de Toulouse : 15. Ramos, 14. Huget, 13.Fritz, 12. Fickou, 11. Medard ; 10. Ntamack, 9. Bezy ; 7. Cros, 8. Axtens, 6. Elstadt ; 5. Maestri, 4. Verhaeghe ; 3. Faumina , 2. Marchand, 1. Baille.
Les remplaçants : 16. Ghiraldini, 17. Castets, 18. Tekori, 19. Gray, 20. Madaule, 21. Kolbe, 22. Guitoune, 23. Aldegheri.
Le XV d'Oyonnax : 15. Basson, 14. Ikpefan, 13. Inman, 12. Seuteni, 11. Muller ; 10. Botica, 9. Gondrand ; 7. Ursache (cap), 8. Grice, 6. Taieb ; 5. Battye, 4. Fabbri ; 3. Mirtskhulava , 2. MacDonald, 1. Vartan.
Les remplaçants : 16. Geledan, 17. Raynaud, 18. Browning, 19. Ma'afu, 20. Hall, 21. Veau, 22. Etienne, 23. Ceccarelli.