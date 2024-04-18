Abonnés Top 14 Castres Olympique Stade Rochelais

Top 14 - Les compos probables de la 21ème journée

La Rédaction de Rugbyrama
  • Madosh Tambwe (à gauche) et Damian Penaud (à droite).
    Madosh Tambwe (à gauche) et Damian Penaud (à droite). Icon Sport - Icon Sport
Publié le Mis à jour
Partager :

Comme chaque semaine, découvrez les compositions probables de toutes les équipes de Top 14 à l'aube de la 21ème journée !

  • Castres - La Rochelle

Le XV de départ probable de Castres : 15. Dumora ; 14.Hulleu, 13. Séguret, 12. Goodhue, 11.Nakosi ; 10. Le Brun, 9. Arata ; 7.Babillot (cap.), 8. Peysson, 6.Delaporte ; 5. Nakarawa, 4. Vanverberghe ; 3. Chilachava, 2.Barlot, 1.Thomas.
Remplaçants : 16. Zarantonello, 17.Walcker, 18. Maravat, 19.Papali’i, 20. Fernandez, 21. Botitu, 22. Cocagi, 23. Guerois.

Le XV de départ probable de La Rochelle : 15. Hastoy, 14. Thomas, 13. Seuteni, 12. Danty, 11.Nowell ; 10. Reus, 9. Iribaren ou Zamora ; 7. Pa. Boudehent, 8.Alldritt (cap.), 6. Haddad ; 5. Skelton, 4. Lavault ; 3. Sclavi, 2.Lespiaucq-Brettes, 1. Kaddouri.
Remplaçants : 16. Latu, 17. Penverne, 18. Dillane, 19. Botia, 20. Tanga-Mangene, 21. Zamora ou Iribaren, 22. Favre, 23. Atonio.

  • Perpignan - Lyon

Le XV de départ probable de Perpignan : 15. Dupichot ; 14. Veredamu, 13. Duguivalu, 12.DelaFuente (cap.), 11. Dubois ; 10. McIntyre, 9. Ecochard ; 7. Brazo, 8. Oviedo, 6. Van Tonder ; 5. Tuilagi, 4. Orie ; 3. Roelofse, 2. Ruiz, 1.Lotrian.
Remplaçants : 16. Lam, 17. Chiocci, 18. Tanguy, 19. Fa’aso’o, 20.Deghmache, 21. Acebes, 22. Galletier, 23. Ceccarelli.

Le XV de départ probable de Lyon : 15. Niniashvili ; 14. Rattez, 13. Parisien, 12. Maraku, 11. Mignot ou Ioane ; 10. Berdeu, 9. Couilloud (cap.) ; 7. Saginadze, 8. Gouzou ou Taufua, 6. Botha ; 5. R. Taofifenua, 4. Lambey ; 3. Bamba, 2. Coltman, 1. Devisme ou Rey.
Remplaçants : 16. Charcosset, 17. Rey ou Devisme, 18. Kpoku ou William, 19. Guillard, 20.Page-Relo, 21. Jackson, 22.Dumortier, 23.Fotuaika.

  • Oyonnax - Racing 92

Le XV de départ probable d'Oyonnax : 15. Sweetnam ; 14. Ikpefan, 13. Farrell, 12. Millet, 11.Reybier ; 10. Miotti, 9. Ruru ; 7. Godener, 8. Grice, 6. Lebreton ; 5. Johnson, 4. Battye (cap.) ; 3. Vaotoa, 2. Durand, 1. Abraham.
Remplaçants : 16. Geledan, 17. Bordenave, 18. Lebas, 19. Mafi, 20.Lobzhanidze, 21. Bouraux, 22. Stark, 23. Berthaud.

Le XV de départ probable du Racing 92 : 15. Tedder ou Spring ; 14.Habosi, 13.Fickou, 12.Chavancy (cap.), 11.Imhoff ; 10.Gibert ou Tedder, 9.Le Garrec ; 7.Baudonne ou Chouzenoux, 8.Joseph, 6.Woki ou Diallo ; 5.Palu, 4.Rowlands ; 3.Laclayat, 2.Narisia, 1.Kolingar
Remplaçants : 16. Ben Arous, 17.Nyakane, 18.Sanconnie, 19.Kamikamica, 20.Le Bail, 21.Tedder ou Gibert, 22.Spring ou Tedder, 23.Kharaishvili.

  • Stade français - Bayonne

Le XV de départ probable du Stade français : 15. Barré ; 14.Marchant, 13.Delbouis, 12.Ward, 11.Etien ; 10.Henry, 9.Weber ; 7.Hirigoyen, 8. Macalou, 6.Briatte ; 5.Halaifonua, 4.Gabrillagues (cap.) ; 3.P. Alo-Emile, 2.Ivaldi, 1.Abramishvili.
Remplaçants : 16. Peyresblanques, 17.Castets ou M.Alo-Emile, 18.Pesenti, 19.Azagoh, 20.Habel-Kuffner, 21.Zabalza, 22.Segonds ou Hamdaoui, 23.Melikidze.

Le XV de départ probable de Bayonne : 15. Tiberghien ; 14. Carreras, 13. Erbinartegaray, 12.Mori, 11. Megdoud ; 10. Lopez (cap.), 9. Machenaud ; 7. Héguy, 8. Cassiem, 6. Huguet ; 5. Paulos, 4. Ceyte ; 3. Tatafu, 2. Bosch, 1. Perchaud.
Remplaçants : 16. Giudicelli, 17. Béthune, 18. Mikautadze, 19.Bourdeau, 20. Rouet, 21. Spring, 22. Martocq, 23. Scholtz.

  • Pau - Montpellier 

Le XV de départ probable de Pau : 15. Maddocks ; 14. Attissogbe, 13. Gailleton, 12. Decron, 11.Ezeala ; 10. J.Simmonds, 9. Robson ; 7.Hewat, 8. Gorgadze, 6.L.Whitelock (cap. ; 5. S. Whitelock, 4.Ducat ; 3. Tokolahi, 2.Rey, 1.Fisi’ihoi.
Remplaçants : 16.Ruffenach, 17.Gigena ou Parrou, 18.Tagitagivalu, 19.Zegueur, 20.Daubagna, 21.Despérès, 22. Roudil, 23. Papidze.

Le XV de départ probable de Montpellier : 15. Bouthier ; 14.Daquwaka ou Ngandebe, 13.Vincent, 12. Serfontein, 11. Lam ; 10. Carbonel, 9. Reinach ; 7. Camara (cap.), 8. S. Simmonds, 6. Van Rensburg ; 5.Chalureau, 4. Duguid ; 3.H.Williams, 2. Tolofua ou Karkadze, 1. Fichten ou Erdocio.
Remplaçants : 16. Karkadze ou Tolofua, 17. Fichten ou Erdocio, 18.Verhaeghe, 19 Bécognée ou Doumenc, 20. Coly, 21. Cadot, 22.Ngandebe ou Dakuwaqa, 23. Macharashvili.

  • Toulon - Toulouse

Le XV de départ probable de Toulon : 15. Jaminet ; 14. Tuicuvu, 13. Fainga’anuku, 12. Paia’aua, 11. Villière ; 10. Garbisi, 9. Serin ; 7. Abadie, 8. Ollivon, 6. Du Preez ; 5. Alainu’uese, 4. Ribbans ; 3. Gigashvili, 2. Baubigny (cap.), 1. Priso.
Remplaçants : 16. Singleton, 17. Gros, 18. Halagahu, 19. Le Corvec, 20. White, 21. Biggar, 22. Wainiqolo, 23. Brookes.

Le XV de départ probable de Toulouse : 15. Ramos ; 14. Tauzin, 13. Guitoune, 12. Chocobares, 11. Delibes ; 10. Germain, 9. Graou ; 7. Flament, 8. Castro-Ferreira, 6. Brennan ou Sentubery ; 5. Fa’asalele, 4. Vergé ; 3. Ainu’u, 2. Marchand (cap.), 1. Neti.
Remplaçants : 16. Cramont, 17. Bertrand, 18. Meafou, 19.Roumat, 20. Willis, 21. A. Retière, 22. Costes, 23. Merkler.

  • Bordeaux-Bègles - Clermont

Le XV de départ probable de l'UBB : 15. Buros ; 14.Penaud, 13. Depoortere ou Uberti, 12. Tapuai, 11. Tambwe ou Bielle-Biarrey ; 10. Jalibert, 9.Lucu (cap) ; 7. Miquel, 8. Tatafu, 6. Diaby ; 5. Coleman, 4.Cazeaux ou Petti ; 3. Sadie, 2. Latterrade ou Lamothe, 1.Boniface.
Remplaçants : 16. Lamothe ou Latterrade, 17. Kaulashvili, 18. Petti Pagadizábal ou Cazeaux, 19.Douglas, 20. Vergnes-Taillefer, 21. Lesgourgues ou Abadie, 22.Uberti ou Bielle-Biarrey, 23. Tameifuna.

Le XV de départ probable de Clermont : 15. Newsome ; 14. Delguy, 13. Darricarrère, 12. Hériteau, 11. Raka ; 10. Belleau, 9. Bézy ou Jauneau (cap.) ; 7. Tixeront, 8.Sowakula ou Hemery, 6. Kremer ; 5. Lavanini, 4. Simmons ; 3.Ojovan, 2. Beheregaray, 1. Beria.
Remplaçants : 16. Fourcade, 17. Bibi Biziwu, 18. Lanen, 19. Yato, 20. Jauneau ou Bézy, 21. Giral, 22. Jurand, 23. Slimani.

Vous êtes hors-jeu !

Cet article est réservé aux abonnés.

Profitez de notre offre pour lire la suite.

Abonnement SANS ENGAGEMENT à partir de

0,99€ le premier mois

Je m'abonne
Voir les commentaires
Réagir
Vous avez droit à 3 commentaires par jour. Pour contribuer en illimité, abonnez vous. S'abonner
Lire la charte de modération

Souhaitez-vous recevoir une notification lors de la réponse d’un(e) internaute à votre commentaire ?

Oui, je veux suivre les réponses Non, ça ne m'intéresse pas
Les commentaires (2)
Puntadelteno1970 Il y a 2 heures Le 18/04/2024 à 17:22

Regarde le programme de la pro D2 peut-être qu'ils ont déjà anticipé la saison prochaine.....

Luca34 Il y a 2 heures Le 18/04/2024 à 17:12

Bonjour, quelqu'un pourrait me transmettre la compo de Montpellier ? Merci d'avance !