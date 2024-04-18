Top 14 - Les compos probables de la 21ème journée
Comme chaque semaine, découvrez les compositions probables de toutes les équipes de Top 14 à l'aube de la 21ème journée !
-
Castres - La Rochelle
Le XV de départ probable de Castres : 15. Dumora ; 14.Hulleu, 13. Séguret, 12. Goodhue, 11.Nakosi ; 10. Le Brun, 9. Arata ; 7.Babillot (cap.), 8. Peysson, 6.Delaporte ; 5. Nakarawa, 4. Vanverberghe ; 3. Chilachava, 2.Barlot, 1.Thomas.
Remplaçants : 16. Zarantonello, 17.Walcker, 18. Maravat, 19.Papali’i, 20. Fernandez, 21. Botitu, 22. Cocagi, 23. Guerois.
Le XV de départ probable de La Rochelle : 15. Hastoy, 14. Thomas, 13. Seuteni, 12. Danty, 11.Nowell ; 10. Reus, 9. Iribaren ou Zamora ; 7. Pa. Boudehent, 8.Alldritt (cap.), 6. Haddad ; 5. Skelton, 4. Lavault ; 3. Sclavi, 2.Lespiaucq-Brettes, 1. Kaddouri.
Remplaçants : 16. Latu, 17. Penverne, 18. Dillane, 19. Botia, 20. Tanga-Mangene, 21. Zamora ou Iribaren, 22. Favre, 23. Atonio.
-
Perpignan - Lyon
Le XV de départ probable de Perpignan : 15. Dupichot ; 14. Veredamu, 13. Duguivalu, 12.DelaFuente (cap.), 11. Dubois ; 10. McIntyre, 9. Ecochard ; 7. Brazo, 8. Oviedo, 6. Van Tonder ; 5. Tuilagi, 4. Orie ; 3. Roelofse, 2. Ruiz, 1.Lotrian.
Remplaçants : 16. Lam, 17. Chiocci, 18. Tanguy, 19. Fa’aso’o, 20.Deghmache, 21. Acebes, 22. Galletier, 23. Ceccarelli.
Le XV de départ probable de Lyon : 15. Niniashvili ; 14. Rattez, 13. Parisien, 12. Maraku, 11. Mignot ou Ioane ; 10. Berdeu, 9. Couilloud (cap.) ; 7. Saginadze, 8. Gouzou ou Taufua, 6. Botha ; 5. R. Taofifenua, 4. Lambey ; 3. Bamba, 2. Coltman, 1. Devisme ou Rey.
Remplaçants : 16. Charcosset, 17. Rey ou Devisme, 18. Kpoku ou William, 19. Guillard, 20.Page-Relo, 21. Jackson, 22.Dumortier, 23.Fotuaika.
-
Oyonnax - Racing 92
Le XV de départ probable d'Oyonnax : 15. Sweetnam ; 14. Ikpefan, 13. Farrell, 12. Millet, 11.Reybier ; 10. Miotti, 9. Ruru ; 7. Godener, 8. Grice, 6. Lebreton ; 5. Johnson, 4. Battye (cap.) ; 3. Vaotoa, 2. Durand, 1. Abraham.
Remplaçants : 16. Geledan, 17. Bordenave, 18. Lebas, 19. Mafi, 20.Lobzhanidze, 21. Bouraux, 22. Stark, 23. Berthaud.
Le XV de départ probable du Racing 92 : 15. Tedder ou Spring ; 14.Habosi, 13.Fickou, 12.Chavancy (cap.), 11.Imhoff ; 10.Gibert ou Tedder, 9.Le Garrec ; 7.Baudonne ou Chouzenoux, 8.Joseph, 6.Woki ou Diallo ; 5.Palu, 4.Rowlands ; 3.Laclayat, 2.Narisia, 1.Kolingar
Remplaçants : 16. Ben Arous, 17.Nyakane, 18.Sanconnie, 19.Kamikamica, 20.Le Bail, 21.Tedder ou Gibert, 22.Spring ou Tedder, 23.Kharaishvili.
-
Stade français - Bayonne
Le XV de départ probable du Stade français : 15. Barré ; 14.Marchant, 13.Delbouis, 12.Ward, 11.Etien ; 10.Henry, 9.Weber ; 7.Hirigoyen, 8. Macalou, 6.Briatte ; 5.Halaifonua, 4.Gabrillagues (cap.) ; 3.P. Alo-Emile, 2.Ivaldi, 1.Abramishvili.
Remplaçants : 16. Peyresblanques, 17.Castets ou M.Alo-Emile, 18.Pesenti, 19.Azagoh, 20.Habel-Kuffner, 21.Zabalza, 22.Segonds ou Hamdaoui, 23.Melikidze.
Le XV de départ probable de Bayonne : 15. Tiberghien ; 14. Carreras, 13. Erbinartegaray, 12.Mori, 11. Megdoud ; 10. Lopez (cap.), 9. Machenaud ; 7. Héguy, 8. Cassiem, 6. Huguet ; 5. Paulos, 4. Ceyte ; 3. Tatafu, 2. Bosch, 1. Perchaud.
Remplaçants : 16. Giudicelli, 17. Béthune, 18. Mikautadze, 19.Bourdeau, 20. Rouet, 21. Spring, 22. Martocq, 23. Scholtz.
-
Pau - Montpellier
Le XV de départ probable de Pau : 15. Maddocks ; 14. Attissogbe, 13. Gailleton, 12. Decron, 11.Ezeala ; 10. J.Simmonds, 9. Robson ; 7.Hewat, 8. Gorgadze, 6.L.Whitelock (cap. ; 5. S. Whitelock, 4.Ducat ; 3. Tokolahi, 2.Rey, 1.Fisi’ihoi.
Remplaçants : 16.Ruffenach, 17.Gigena ou Parrou, 18.Tagitagivalu, 19.Zegueur, 20.Daubagna, 21.Despérès, 22. Roudil, 23. Papidze.
Le XV de départ probable de Montpellier : 15. Bouthier ; 14.Daquwaka ou Ngandebe, 13.Vincent, 12. Serfontein, 11. Lam ; 10. Carbonel, 9. Reinach ; 7. Camara (cap.), 8. S. Simmonds, 6. Van Rensburg ; 5.Chalureau, 4. Duguid ; 3.H.Williams, 2. Tolofua ou Karkadze, 1. Fichten ou Erdocio.
Remplaçants : 16. Karkadze ou Tolofua, 17. Fichten ou Erdocio, 18.Verhaeghe, 19 Bécognée ou Doumenc, 20. Coly, 21. Cadot, 22.Ngandebe ou Dakuwaqa, 23. Macharashvili.
-
Toulon - Toulouse
Le XV de départ probable de Toulon : 15. Jaminet ; 14. Tuicuvu, 13. Fainga’anuku, 12. Paia’aua, 11. Villière ; 10. Garbisi, 9. Serin ; 7. Abadie, 8. Ollivon, 6. Du Preez ; 5. Alainu’uese, 4. Ribbans ; 3. Gigashvili, 2. Baubigny (cap.), 1. Priso.
Remplaçants : 16. Singleton, 17. Gros, 18. Halagahu, 19. Le Corvec, 20. White, 21. Biggar, 22. Wainiqolo, 23. Brookes.
Le XV de départ probable de Toulouse : 15. Ramos ; 14. Tauzin, 13. Guitoune, 12. Chocobares, 11. Delibes ; 10. Germain, 9. Graou ; 7. Flament, 8. Castro-Ferreira, 6. Brennan ou Sentubery ; 5. Fa’asalele, 4. Vergé ; 3. Ainu’u, 2. Marchand (cap.), 1. Neti.
Remplaçants : 16. Cramont, 17. Bertrand, 18. Meafou, 19.Roumat, 20. Willis, 21. A. Retière, 22. Costes, 23. Merkler.
-
Bordeaux-Bègles - Clermont
Le XV de départ probable de l'UBB : 15. Buros ; 14.Penaud, 13. Depoortere ou Uberti, 12. Tapuai, 11. Tambwe ou Bielle-Biarrey ; 10. Jalibert, 9.Lucu (cap) ; 7. Miquel, 8. Tatafu, 6. Diaby ; 5. Coleman, 4.Cazeaux ou Petti ; 3. Sadie, 2. Latterrade ou Lamothe, 1.Boniface.
Remplaçants : 16. Lamothe ou Latterrade, 17. Kaulashvili, 18. Petti Pagadizábal ou Cazeaux, 19.Douglas, 20. Vergnes-Taillefer, 21. Lesgourgues ou Abadie, 22.Uberti ou Bielle-Biarrey, 23. Tameifuna.
Le XV de départ probable de Clermont : 15. Newsome ; 14. Delguy, 13. Darricarrère, 12. Hériteau, 11. Raka ; 10. Belleau, 9. Bézy ou Jauneau (cap.) ; 7. Tixeront, 8.Sowakula ou Hemery, 6. Kremer ; 5. Lavanini, 4. Simmons ; 3.Ojovan, 2. Beheregaray, 1. Beria.
Remplaçants : 16. Fourcade, 17. Bibi Biziwu, 18. Lanen, 19. Yato, 20. Jauneau ou Bézy, 21. Giral, 22. Jurand, 23. Slimani.
J'ai déjà un compteJe me connecte
Vous souhaitez suivre ce fil de discussion ?Suivre ce fil
Souhaitez-vous recevoir une notification lors de la réponse d’un(e) internaute à votre commentaire ?