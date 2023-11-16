Top 14 - Les compositions probables de la 7ème journée
La septième journée du Top 14 va s'ouvrir ce samedi avec le derby francilien entre le Stade français et le Racing 92. Voici comme d'habitude les compositions probables de ce week-end, placé sous le signe des derbies !
Stade français - Racing 92
Le XV de départ probable du Stade français : 15. Hamdaoui ; 14. Laloi, 13. Marchant, 12. Ward, 11. Etien ; 10. Segonds, 9. Kockott ; 7. Briatte, 8. Macalou, 6. Halaifonua ; 5. Van der Mescht, 4. Gabrillagues (cap.) ; 3. P. Alo-Emile, 2. Ivaldi, 1. Abramishvili.
Remplaçants : 16. Peyresblanques, 17. M. Alo-Emile, 18. Azagoh ou Pesenti, 19. Hirigoyen, 20. Habel-Kuffner, 21. Weber, 22. Barré, 23. Gomez-Kodela.
Le XV de départ probable du Racing 92 : 15. Taofifenua; 14.Imhoff, 13.Fickou, 12.Chavancy (cap.), 11.Habosi ; 10.Tedder, 9.Legarrec ; 7.Baudonne, 8.Joseph, 6.Lauret ; 5.Palu, 4.Woki ; 3. Laclayat, 2.Narisia, 1.Kolingar
Remplaçants : 16. Ben Arous, 17. Gogichashvili, 18.Kamikamica, 19.Diallo, 20.Le Bail, 21.Gibert, 22.Arundell, 23. Gomez-Sa.
Bayonne - Pau
Le XV de départ probable de Bayonne : 15. Tiberghien ; 14. Callandret, 13. Maqala, 12.Mori, 11. Megdoud ; 10. Lopez (cap.), 9. Rouet ; 7. Iturria, 8. Cassiem, 6. Huguet ; 5. Paulos, 4. Ceyte ; 3. Tatafu, 2. Giudicelli, 1.Cormenier.
Remplaçants : 16. Bosch, 17. Perchaud, 18. Bourdeau, 19.Bruni, 20.Aprasidze, 21. Martocq, 22.Spring, 23.Cotet.
Le XV de départ probable de Pau : 15. Laporte ou Desperes ; 14. Ezeala, 13. Decron ou Gailleton, 12. Vatubua, 11. Attissogbe ; 10. Simmonds, 9.Daubagna ; 7. Puech, 8. Hewat, 6. Whitelock ; 5. Metz, 4.Ducat ; 3. Corato, 2. Rey (cap.), 1. Gigena.
Remplaçants : 16. Delhommel, 17.Seneca, 18. Auradou, 19. Capelli, 20. Hamonou, 21. Robson, 22. Gailleton ou Decron, 23. Papidze.
Perpignan - Montpellier
Le XV de départ probable de l'Usap : 15. Allan ; 14. Dubois ou Veredamu, 13.Acebes (cap.), 12.De La Fuente, 11.Crossdale ; 10.McIntyre, 9.Deghmache ; 7.Galletier, 8.Fa’aso’o, 6.Sobela ou Brazo ; 5.Tuilagi, 4.Orie ; 3.Ceccarelli, 2.Lam, 1.Tetrashvili.
Remplaçants : 16. Ruiz, 17.Chiocci, 18.Tanguy, 19.Van Tonder, 20.Velarte, 21.Ecochard, 22.Duguivalu, 23.Roelofse.
Le XV de départ probable de Montpellier : 15. Tisseron ; 14. Ngandebe ou De Nardi, 13.Darmon, 12. Vincent, 11. Bridge ; 10. Garbisi, 9. Reinach ; 7. Bécognée ou Nouchi, 8. Simmonds, 6. Camara (cap.) ; 5.Willemse, 4. Stooke ; 3. Lamositele, 2. Latu, 1. Forletta.
Remplaçants : 16. Karkadze, 17. Erdocio, 18. Chalureau, 19. Nouchi ou Bécognée, 20. Paillaugue, 21. Carbonel, 22. De Nardi ou Ngandebe, 23. Thomas.
Oyonnax - Lyon
Le XV de départ probable d'Oyonnax : 15. Bouraux ; 14. Sweetnam, 13. Farrell, 12. Millet, 11. Ikpefan ; 10. Miotti, 9. Ruru ; 7. Credoz, 8. Grice, 6. Lebreton ; 5. Fabregue, 4. Battye ; 3. Vaotoa, 2. Durand, 1. Raynaud (cap.).
Remplaçants : 16. Geledan, 17. Sutherland, 18. Mafi, 19. Taofifenua, 20. Cassang, 21. Bettencourt, 22. Mensa, 23. Oz.
Le XV de départ probable de Lyon : 15.Niniashvili; 14. Mignot, 13.Maraku, 12.Godwin ou Regard, 11.Dumortier ou Rattez; 10.Jackson, 9.Couilloud (cap.); 7.Saghinadze, 8.Botha, 6.Cretin; 5.R.Taofifenua, 4.Lambey; 3.Tafili, 2.Marchand, 1.Rey.
Remplaçants : 16.Coltman, 17.S.Taofifenua, 18.Geraci ou Roussel, 19.Guillard, 20.Gouzou, 21.Page-Relo, 22.Ioane, 23.Bamba.
Clermont - Toulon
Le XV de départ probable de Clermont : 15. Newsome ; 14. Delguy, 13. Moala, 12. Hériteau ou Simone, 11. Raka ; 10. Urdapilleta, 9. Bézy ; 7. Yato, 8. Lee, 6. Kremer ou Sowakula ; 5. Simmons, 4. Lanen ; 3. Ojovan, 2.Fainga’a, 1. Falgoux (cap.).
Remplaçants : 16. Couly, 17. Beria, 18. Jedrasiak ou Lavanini, 19.Sowakula ou Kremer, 20. Sanga, 21. Belleau, 22. Darricarrère ou Dessaigne, 23. Slimani.
Le XV de départ probable de Toulon : 15. Domon ; 14. Dréan, 13. Rabut, 12. Tuicuvu, 11.Wainiqolo ; 10. Lolesio, 9. White ; 7. Coulon, 8. S.Tolofua, 6.Le Corvec ; 5. Jones, 4. Ribbans ; 3. Setiano, 2. C.Tolofua (cap.), 1. Priso.
Remplaçants : 16. Boulassel, 17. Gros, 18. Warion, 19. Du Preez, 20. Youyoutte, 21. Serin, 22. Smaïli, 23. Brookes.
Castres - Toulouse
Le XV de départ probable de Castres : 15. Palis ; 14. Raisuqe, 13. Séguret, 12. Cocagi, 11.Hulleu ; 10. Popelin, 9.Fernandez ; 7. Babillot (cap.), 8.Ardron, 6. Delaporte ; 5. Staniforth, 4.Nakarawa ; 3.Hounkpatin, 2. Barlot, 1. Tichit.
Remplaçants : 16. Zarantonello, 17. De Benedittis, 18.Macurdy, 19. Peysson, 20.Arata, 21. Lebrun, 22 Dumora, 23 Chilachava.
Le XV de départ probable de Toulouse : 15. Jaminet ; 14.Tauzin, 13.Costes, 12.Barassi, 11.Bituniyata ; 10.Dupont ouRamos, 9.Graou ou Dupont ; 7.Placines, 8.Jelonch, 6.Cros ; 5.Meafou, 4.Flament ; 3.Franks, 2.Cramont, 1.Baille.
Remplaçants : 16. Boubila, 17.Reilhes, 18.Arnold, 19.Castro-Ferreira, 20.Roumat, 21.Germain, 22.Ramos, 23.Aldegheri.
La Rochelle - Bordeaux-Bègles
Le XV de départ probable de La Rochelle : 15. Dulin ; 14. Thomas, 13. Seuteni, 12. Danty, 11. Nowell ; 10. Hastoy, 9. Kerr-Barlow ; 7. Botia ou Cancoriet, 8. Tanga ou Cancoriet, 6. Boudehent ; 5. Dillane, 4. Lavault ; 3. Atonio, 2. Bourgarit, 1. Wardi.
Remplaçants : 16. Idoumi, 17. Sclavi ou Paiva, 18. Picquette, 19.Cancoriet ou Botia ou Tanga, 20. Iribaren, 21. Reus, 22. Favre, 23. Colombe.
Le XV de départ probable de l'UBB : 15. Ducuing ; 14. Penaud, 13. Depoortere, 12.Tapuai ou Moefana, 11. Bielle-Biarey ; 10. Jalibert, 9.Lucu (cap.) ; 7. Vergnes-Taillefer, 8. Samu ou Tatafu, 6. Bochaton ; 5. Cazeaux, 4.Petti ou Douglas ; 3. Falatea ouSadie, 2.Lamothe, 1. Kaulashvili.
Remplaçants : 16. Maynadier, 17. Poirot, 18. Douglas ou Petti, 19.Diaby, 20. Abadie, 21. Garcia, 22. Moefana ou Tupai, 23. Sadie ou Falatea.
Vous êtes hors-jeu !
Cet article est réservé aux abonnés Midi Olympique.
Abonnez-vous pour débloquer cet article.
Abonnement SANS ENGAGEMENT à partir de
0,99€ le premier moisJe m'abonne Déjà abonné(e) ? Connectez-vous
J'ai déjà un compteJe me connecte
Souhaitez-vous recevoir une notification lors de la réponse d’un(e) internaute à votre commentaire ?