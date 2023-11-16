Abonnés Top 14 Midi Olympique

Top 14 - Les compositions probables de la 7ème journée

Par la rédaction
  • Damian Penaud pourrait fêter sa première titularisation avec l'UBB face à La Rochelle.
    Damian Penaud pourrait fêter sa première titularisation avec l'UBB face à La Rochelle. Icon Sport
Publié le Mis à jour
Partager :

La septième journée du Top 14 va s'ouvrir ce samedi avec le derby francilien entre le Stade français et le Racing 92. Voici comme d'habitude les compositions probables de ce week-end, placé sous le signe des derbies !

Stade français - Racing 92 

Le XV de départ probable du Stade français15. Hamdaoui ; 14. Laloi, 13. Marchant, 12. Ward, 11. Etien ; 10. Segonds, 9. Kockott ; 7. Briatte, 8. Macalou, 6. Halaifonua ; 5. Van der Mescht, 4. Gabrillagues (cap.) ; 3. P. Alo-Emile, 2. Ivaldi, 1. Abramishvili.

Remplaçants : 16. Peyresblanques, 17. M. Alo-Emile, 18. Azagoh ou Pesenti, 19. Hirigoyen, 20. Habel-Kuffner, 21. Weber, 22. Barré, 23. Gomez-Kodela.

Le XV de départ probable du Racing 9215. Taofifenua; 14.Imhoff, 13.Fickou, 12.Chavancy (cap.), 11.Habosi ; 10.Tedder, 9.Legarrec ; 7.Baudonne, 8.Joseph, 6.Lauret ; 5.Palu, 4.Woki ; 3. Laclayat, 2.Narisia, 1.Kolingar

Remplaçants : 16. Ben Arous, 17. Gogichashvili, 18.Kamikamica, 19.Diallo, 20.Le Bail, 21.Gibert, 22.Arundell, 23. Gomez-Sa.

Bayonne - Pau

Le XV de départ probable de Bayonne15. Tiberghien ; 14. Callandret, 13. Maqala, 12.Mori, 11. Megdoud ; 10. Lopez (cap.), 9. Rouet ; 7. Iturria, 8. Cassiem, 6. Huguet ; 5. Paulos, 4. Ceyte ; 3. Tatafu, 2. Giudicelli, 1.Cormenier.

Remplaçants : 16. Bosch, 17. Perchaud, 18. Bourdeau, 19.Bruni, 20.Aprasidze, 21. Martocq, 22.Spring, 23.Cotet.

Le XV de départ probable de Pau 15. Laporte ou Desperes ; 14. Ezeala, 13. Decron ou Gailleton, 12. Vatubua, 11. Attissogbe ; 10. Simmonds, 9.Daubagna ; 7. Puech, 8. Hewat, 6. Whitelock ; 5. Metz, 4.Ducat ; 3. Corato, 2. Rey (cap.), 1. Gigena.

Remplaçants : 16. Delhommel, 17.Seneca, 18. Auradou, 19. Capelli, 20. Hamonou, 21. Robson, 22. Gailleton ou Decron, 23. Papidze.

Perpignan - Montpellier 

Le XV de départ probable de l'Usap15. Allan ; 14. Dubois ou Veredamu, 13.Acebes (cap.), 12.De La Fuente, 11.Crossdale ; 10.McIntyre, 9.Deghmache ; 7.Galletier, 8.Fa’aso’o, 6.Sobela ou Brazo ; 5.Tuilagi, 4.Orie ; 3.Ceccarelli, 2.Lam, 1.Tetrashvili.

Remplaçants : 16. Ruiz, 17.Chiocci, 18.Tanguy, 19.Van Tonder, 20.Velarte, 21.Ecochard, 22.Duguivalu, 23.Roelofse.

Le XV de départ probable de Montpellier 15. Tisseron ; 14. Ngandebe ou De Nardi, 13.Darmon, 12. Vincent, 11. Bridge ; 10. Garbisi, 9. Reinach ; 7. Bécognée ou Nouchi, 8. Simmonds, 6. Camara (cap.) ; 5.Willemse, 4. Stooke ; 3. Lamositele, 2. Latu, 1. Forletta.

Remplaçants : 16. Karkadze, 17. Erdocio, 18. Chalureau, 19. Nouchi ou Bécognée, 20. Paillaugue, 21. Carbonel, 22. De Nardi ou Ngandebe, 23. Thomas.

Oyonnax - Lyon

Le XV de départ probable d'Oyonnax15. Bouraux ; 14. Sweetnam, 13. Farrell, 12. Millet, 11. Ikpefan ; 10. Miotti, 9. Ruru ; 7. Credoz, 8. Grice, 6. Lebreton ; 5. Fabregue, 4. Battye ; 3. Vaotoa, 2. Durand, 1. Raynaud (cap.).

Remplaçants : 16. Geledan, 17. Sutherland, 18. Mafi, 19. Taofifenua, 20. Cassang, 21. Bettencourt, 22. Mensa, 23. Oz.

Le XV de départ probable de Lyon 15.Niniashvili; 14. Mignot, 13.Maraku, 12.Godwin ou Regard, 11.Dumortier ou Rattez; 10.Jackson, 9.Couilloud (cap.); 7.Saghinadze, 8.Botha, 6.Cretin; 5.R.Taofifenua, 4.Lambey; 3.Tafili, 2.Marchand, 1.Rey.

Remplaçants : 16.Coltman, 17.S.Taofifenua, 18.Geraci ou Roussel, 19.Guillard, 20.Gouzou, 21.Page-Relo, 22.Ioane, 23.Bamba.

Clermont - Toulon

Le XV de départ probable de Clermont : 15. Newsome ; 14. Delguy, 13. Moala, 12. Hériteau ou Simone, 11. Raka ; 10. Urdapilleta, 9. Bézy ; 7. Yato, 8. Lee, 6. Kremer ou Sowakula ; 5. Simmons, 4. Lanen ; 3. Ojovan, 2.Fainga’a, 1. Falgoux (cap.).

Remplaçants : 16. Couly, 17. Beria, 18. Jedrasiak ou Lavanini, 19.Sowakula ou Kremer, 20. Sanga, 21. Belleau, 22. Darricarrère ou Dessaigne, 23. Slimani.

Le XV de départ probable de Toulon 15. Domon ; 14. Dréan, 13. Rabut, 12. Tuicuvu, 11.Wainiqolo ; 10. Lolesio, 9. White ; 7. Coulon, 8. S.Tolofua, 6.Le Corvec ; 5. Jones, 4. Ribbans ; 3. Setiano, 2. C.Tolofua (cap.), 1. Priso.

Remplaçants : 16. Boulassel, 17. Gros, 18. Warion, 19. Du Preez, 20. Youyoutte, 21. Serin, 22. Smaïli, 23. Brookes.

Castres - Toulouse 

Le XV de départ probable de Castres15. Palis ; 14. Raisuqe, 13. Séguret, 12. Cocagi, 11.Hulleu ; 10. Popelin, 9.Fernandez ; 7. Babillot (cap.), 8.Ardron, 6. Delaporte ; 5. Staniforth, 4.Nakarawa ; 3.Hounkpatin, 2. Barlot, 1. Tichit.

Remplaçants : 16. Zarantonello, 17. De Benedittis, 18.Macurdy, 19. Peysson, 20.Arata, 21. Lebrun, 22 Dumora, 23 Chilachava.

Le XV de départ probable de Toulouse15. Jaminet ; 14.Tauzin, 13.Costes, 12.Barassi, 11.Bituniyata ; 10.Dupont ouRamos, 9.Graou ou Dupont ; 7.Placines, 8.Jelonch, 6.Cros ; 5.Meafou, 4.Flament ; 3.Franks, 2.Cramont, 1.Baille.

Remplaçants : 16. Boubila, 17.Reilhes, 18.Arnold, 19.Castro-Ferreira, 20.Roumat, 21.Germain, 22.Ramos, 23.Aldegheri.

La Rochelle - Bordeaux-Bègles

Le XV de départ probable de La Rochelle15. Dulin ; 14. Thomas, 13. Seuteni, 12. Danty, 11. Nowell ; 10. Hastoy, 9. Kerr-Barlow ; 7. Botia ou Cancoriet, 8. Tanga ou Cancoriet, 6. Boudehent ; 5. Dillane, 4. Lavault ; 3. Atonio, 2. Bourgarit, 1. Wardi.

Remplaçants : 16. Idoumi, 17. Sclavi ou Paiva, 18. Picquette, 19.Cancoriet ou Botia ou Tanga, 20. Iribaren, 21. Reus, 22. Favre, 23. Colombe.

Le XV de départ probable de l'UBB15. Ducuing ; 14. Penaud, 13. Depoortere, 12.Tapuai ou Moefana, 11. Bielle-Biarey ; 10. Jalibert, 9.Lucu (cap.) ; 7. Vergnes-Taillefer, 8. Samu ou Tatafu, 6. Bochaton ; 5. Cazeaux, 4.Petti ou Douglas ; 3. Falatea ouSadie, 2.Lamothe, 1. Kaulashvili.

Remplaçants : 16. Maynadier, 17. Poirot, 18. Douglas ou Petti, 19.Diaby, 20. Abadie, 21. Garcia, 22. Moefana ou Tupai, 23. Sadie ou Falatea.

Vous êtes hors-jeu !

Cet article est réservé aux abonnés Midi Olympique.

Abonnez-vous pour débloquer cet article.

Abonnement SANS ENGAGEMENT à partir de

0,99€ le premier mois

Je m'abonne
Voir les commentaires
Réagir
Vous avez droit à 3 commentaires par jour. Pour contribuer en illimité, abonnez vous. S'abonner
Lire la charte de modération

Souhaitez-vous recevoir une notification lors de la réponse d’un(e) internaute à votre commentaire ?

Oui, je veux suivre les réponses Non, ça ne m'intéresse pas