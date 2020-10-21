Icon Sport

XV de France, Top 14, Pro D2, finale de Premiership... Votre programme TV de ce week-end

XV de France, Top 14, Pro D2, finale de Premiership... Votre programme TV de ce week-end
Par Rugbyrama

il y a 1 heure

LE PROGRAMME DU WEEK-END - Le XV de France reprend du service face au pays de Galles, les équipes du Top 14 et de Pro D2 aussi sur le pont et la finale du championnat anglais entre les Wasps et Exeter... Voici votre programme TV du 22 au 25 octobre.

Jeudi 22 octobre

20h45 : Mont-de-Marsan – Nevers (Pro D2), Canal + Sport

Vendredi 23 octobre

19h : Soyaux-Angoulême – Carcassonne (Pro D2), Rugby +

19h : OyonnaxAurillac (Pro D2), Rugby +

19h : PerpignanMontauban (Pro D2), Rugby +

19h : Valence-Romans – Béziers (Pro D2), Rugby +

20h : Vannes – Grenoble (Pro D2), Rugby +

20h30 : EcosseGéorgie (Test match), BeIn Sport 3

20h45 : ToulonCastres (Top 14), Canal + Sport

Samedi 24 octobre

15h15 : Toulouse – Lyon (Top 14), Canal +

16h30 : IrlandeItalie (Tournoi des Six Nations 2020), France 2

18h : Provence Rugby – Rouen (Pro D2), Rugby +

18h15 : Stade FrançaisRacing 92 (Top 14), Rugby +

18h15 : AgenBayonne (Top 14), Rugby +

18h15 : Clermont – Pau (Top 14), Rugby +

18h15 : Multi Rugby (les 3 matchs de Top 14), Canal + Sport

19h : Exeter Chiefs – London Wasps (Finale Premiership), RMC Sport 3

21h : France – Pays de Galles (Test match), France 2

Dimanche 25 octobre

10h15 : Penrith Panthers – Melbourne Storm (Rugby à XIII, Finale NRL), BeIn Sport 2

15h05 : Ecosse – France (Tournoi des Six Nations Féminin), France 2

17h : MontpellierBrive (Top 14), Rugby +

21h05 : La RochelleBordeaux-Bègles (Top 14), Canal +

Pariez sur le Rugby avec Winamax
1
N
2
Jouer comporte des risques : endettement, isolement, dépendance. Pour être aidé, appelez le 0974751313
Contenus sponsorisés

Pour approfondir