Icon Sport
XV de France, Top 14, Pro D2, finale de Premiership... Votre programme TV de ce week-end
LE PROGRAMME DU WEEK-END - Le XV de France reprend du service face au pays de Galles, les équipes du Top 14 et de Pro D2 aussi sur le pont et la finale du championnat anglais entre les Wasps et Exeter... Voici votre programme TV du 22 au 25 octobre.
Jeudi 22 octobre
20h45 : Mont-de-Marsan – Nevers (Pro D2), Canal + Sport
Vendredi 23 octobre
19h : Soyaux-Angoulême – Carcassonne (Pro D2), Rugby +
19h : Oyonnax – Aurillac (Pro D2), Rugby +
19h : Perpignan – Montauban (Pro D2), Rugby +
19h : Valence-Romans – Béziers (Pro D2), Rugby +
20h : Vannes – Grenoble (Pro D2), Rugby +
20h30 : Ecosse – Géorgie (Test match), BeIn Sport 3
20h45 : Toulon – Castres (Top 14), Canal + Sport
Samedi 24 octobre
15h15 : Toulouse – Lyon (Top 14), Canal +
16h30 : Irlande – Italie (Tournoi des Six Nations 2020), France 2
18h : Provence Rugby – Rouen (Pro D2), Rugby +
18h15 : Stade Français – Racing 92 (Top 14), Rugby +
18h15 : Agen – Bayonne (Top 14), Rugby +
18h15 : Clermont – Pau (Top 14), Rugby +
18h15 : Multi Rugby (les 3 matchs de Top 14), Canal + Sport
19h : Exeter Chiefs – London Wasps (Finale Premiership), RMC Sport 3
21h : France – Pays de Galles (Test match), France 2
Dimanche 25 octobre
10h15 : Penrith Panthers – Melbourne Storm (Rugby à XIII, Finale NRL), BeIn Sport 2
15h05 : Ecosse – France (Tournoi des Six Nations Féminin), France 2
17h : Montpellier – Brive (Top 14), Rugby +
21h05 : La Rochelle – Bordeaux-Bègles (Top 14), Canal +