Icon Sport
Un match pour le grand chelem, pluie de chocs en Top 14... Votre programme TV du week-end
PROGRAMME TV - Ce week-end auront lieu les matchs de la 24ème journée de Top 14, des rencontres de Premiership et d'URC, du rugby à XIII, du rugby à 7 avec le HSBC Canada Women's Sevens, ou encore le dénouement de l'édition 2022 du Tournoi des 6 Nations féminin... Voici l'intégralité du programme TV du week-end !
Vendredi 29 avril
- Rugby à XV
RUGBYZONE.TV (SPORTALL): 20h35 Munster / Cardiff (Direct) URC. 17e journée.
RUGBYZONE.TV (SPORTALL) : 20h45 Northampton / Harlequins (Direct) Premiership. 24e journée.
CANAL+ SPORT : 20h45 Queensland Reds / Chiefs (Différé) Super Rugby Pacific. 11e journée
CANAL+ : 4h05 Queensland Reds / Chiefs - Super Rugby Pacific. 11e journée
- Rugby à XIII
BEIN SPORTS MAX 4 : 11h50 Rabbitohs / Sea Eagles (Direct) NRL. 8e journée.
BEIN SPORTS 1 : 20h25 Dragons catalans / Castleford (Direct) Super League. 11e journée.
Samedi 30 avril
- Rugby à XV
CANAL+ SPORT : 8h00 Queensland Reds / Chiefs - Super Rugby Pacific. 11e journée
FRANCE.TV (SITE ET APPLI) : 13h00 Pays de Galles / Italie (Direct) VI Nations féminin. 5e journée.
RUGBYEUROPE.TV : 14h00 Israël / Chypre (Direct) Conférence 1 Sud.
CANAL+ : 14h50 Lyon / Montpellier (Direct) Top 14. 24e journée.
FRANCE 2 : 15h15 France / Angleterre (Direct) VI Nations féminin. 5e journée.
RUGBYZONE.TV (SPORTALL) : 16h00 Gloucester / Bath (Direct) Premiership. 24e journée.
CANAL+ : 16h50 Multirugby (Direct) Top 14. 24e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 253 : 16h55 Clermont / Stade français (Direct) Top 14. 24e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 254 : 16h55 Biarritz / Castres (Direct) Top 14. 24e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 255 : 16h55 Pau / Racing 92 (Direct) Top 14. 24e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 256 : 16h55 Perpignan / Brive (Direct) Top 14. 24e journée.
RUGBYEUROPE.TV : 18h00 Portugal / Allemagne (Direct) Women’s Trophy. Poule B. J2.
RUGBYZONE.TV (SPORTALL) : 18h15 Stormers / Leinster (Direct) URC. 17e journée.
RUGBYZONE.TV (SPORTALL) : 20h35 Édimbourg / Ulster (Direct) URC. 17e journée.
FRANCE.TV (SITE ET APPLI) : 21h00 Irlande / Écosse (Direct) VI Nations féminin. 5e journée.
CANAL+ : 21h05 Toulouse / La Rochelle (Direct) Top 14. 24e journée.
- Rugby à 7
RUGBY+ CANAL 258 : 18h15 Canada Women’s Sevens (Direct) 5e manche. 1er jour (Langford).
RUGBY+ CANAL 258 : 19h14 France / Brésil (Direct) Canada Women’s Sevens. Poule B
RUGBY+ CANAL 258 : 22h18 France / Japon (Direct) Canada Women’s Sevens. Poule B
RUGBY+ CANAL 258 : 2h05 Irlande / France (Direct) Canada Women’s Sevens. Poule B
- Rugby à XIII
BEIN SPORTS 2 : 9h00 Dragons catalans / Castleford - Super League. 11e journée.
BEIN SPORTS 2 : 11h00 Eels / Cowboys (Direct) NRL. 8e journée.
BEIN SPORTS 3 : 22h00 Eels / Cowboys - NRL. 8e journée.
Dimanche 1er mai
- Rugby à XV
CANAL+ SPORT : 11h25 Toulouse / La Rochelle - Top 14. 24e journée.
RUGBYZONE.TV (SPORTALL) 16h00 London Irish / Wasps (Direct) Premiership. 24e journée.
CANAL+ : 21h05 Bordeaux-Bègles / Toulon (Direct) Top 14. 24e journée.
- Rugby à 7
CANAL+ SPORT : 8h40 Canada Women’s Sevens - 5e manche. 1er jour (Langford).
RUGBY+ CANAL 258 : 18h55 Quarts de finale (Direct) Canada Women’s Sevens.
RUGBY+ CANAL 258 : 20h28 Matchs de classement (Direct) Canada Women’s Sevens.
RUGBY+ CANAL 258 : 22h50 Demi-finales (Direct) Canada Women’s Sevens.
RUGBY+ CANAL 258 : 23h34 Matchs de classement (Direct) Canada Women’s Sevens.
CANAL+ SPORT : 0h30 Matchs de classement (Direct) Canada Women’s Sevens.
CANAL+ SPORT : 1h28 Petite finale (Direct) Canada Women’s Sevens.
CANAL+ SPORT : 1h58 Finale (Direct) Canada Women’s Sevens.
- Rugby à XIII
BEIN SPORTS 2 : 10h00 Knights / Storm (Différé) NRL. 8e journée.
BEIN SPORTS 3 : 23h00 Dragons catalans / Castleford - Super League. 11e journée.