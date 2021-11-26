Icon Sport
Willemse présent, Botica titulaire... Les compositions de Montpellier - Castres
TOP 14 - Willemse et Reinach rempilent après la tournée d'Automne, Pollard démarre à l'ouverture pour le MHR. Le Castres Olympique aligne une charnière Fernandez-Botica, Barlot sera capitaine.
Le XV de Montpellier : 15. Bouthier ; 14. Tisseron , 13. Darmon, 12. Serfontein, 11. Rattez ; 10. Pollard, 9. Reinach ; 7. Bécognée, 8. Mercer, 6. Ouedraogo (cap.) ; 5. Chalureau , 4. Willemse ; 3. Haouas, 2. Maurouard, 1. Fichten.
Les remplaçants : 16. Giudicelli, 17. Forletta, 18. Verhaeghe, 19. Tauleigne, 20. Eymeri, 21. Garbisi, 22. Lucas, 23. Lamositele
Le XV de Castres : 15. Palis ; 14. Laveau, 13. Botitu , 12. Cocagi , 11. Zeghdar ; 10. Botica, 9. Fernandez ; 7. Ardron , 8. Ben Nicholas , 6. Kornath ; 5. Staniforth, 4. Vanverberghe ; 3. Hounkpatin, 2. Barlot (cap.), 1. Walcker.
Les remplaçants : 16. Le Brun, 17. De Benedittis, 18. Hannoyer, 19. Raisuqe, 20. Arata, 21. Aguillon, 22. Dumora, 23. Chilachava