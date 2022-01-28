Icon Sport
Popelin à l'arrière, Camara capitaine...Les compositions de La Rochelle - Montpellier
TOP 14 - Pour cette rencontre entre deux gros poissons du Top 14, la Rochelle aligne une charnière Berjon-West. Pierre Popelin débutera à l'arrière tandis qu'Uini Atonio est sur le banc. Chez les Cistes, Camara monte dans la cage et prend même le capitanat, Haouas est bien là et Guirado débutera remplaçant.
Le XV de La Rochelle : 15. Sinzelle ; 14. Leyds, 13. Rhule, 12. Sinzelle, 11. Buliruarua ; 10. West, 9. Berjon ; 7. Bourdeau, 8. Vito, 6. Haddad ; 5. Picquette, 4. Sazy (cap.) ; 3. Sclavie, 2. Bosch, 1. Aouf.
Remplaçants : 16. Lagrange, 17. Priso, 18. Tanguy, 19. Pa. Boudehent, 20. Kerr-Barlow, 21. Lafon, 22. Favre, 23. Atonio.
Le XV de Montpellier : 15. Tisseron ; 14. Ngandebe, 13. Reilhac, 12. Serfontein, 11. Rattez ; 10. Garbisi, 9. Reinach ; 7. Bécognée, 8. Mercer, 6. Ouedraogo ; 5. Capelli, 4. Camara ; 3. Haouas, 2. Paenga-Amosa, 1. Nariashvili.
Remplaçants : 16. Guirado, 17. Forletta, 18. Duguid, 19. Guidicelli, 20. Aprasidze, 21. Lucas, 22.Foursans, 23. Thomas.