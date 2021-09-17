Icon Sport
Kerr-Barlow et Plisson titulaires à la charnière ... Les compos pour Clermont - La Rochelle
TOP 14 - Tawera Kerr-Barlow et Jules Plisson sont titulaires ce week-end. À Clermont, Lee est titulaire en troisième ligne avec Yato et Cancoriet. Voici les compositions pour Clermont - La Rochelle.
Le XV de départ de Clermont :
15. Matsushima ; 14. Penaud, 13. Moala, 12. Vili, 11. Raka ; 10. Lopez (o), 9. Bézy (m) ; 7. Yato, 8. Lee, 6. Cancoriet ; 5. Vahaamahina (cap.), 4. Th. Lanen ; 3. Ojovan, 2. Beheregaray, 1. Ravai.
Le banc : 16. Fourcade, 17. Falgoux, 18. Amatosero, 19. Fischer, 20. Viallard, 21.Rozière, 23. Slimani.
Le XV de départ de La Rochelle :
15. Dulin ; 14. Leyds, 13. Rhule, 12. Botia, 11. Favre ; 10. Plisson (o), 9. Kerr-Barlow (m) ; 7. Bourdeau, 8. Alldritt (cap.), 6. Liebenberg ; 5. Tanguy, 4. Sazy ; 3. Atonio, 2. Bourgarit, 1. Wardi.
Le banc : 16. Lagrange, 17. Priso, 18. Lavault, 19. Haddad, 20. Berjon, 21. Popelin, 22. Buliruarua, 23. Papidze.