Brive avec Kamikamica et Lee, Immelman à l'arrière pour Montpellier
TOP 14 - Pour la réception de Montpellier, Brive pourra s'appuyer sur Kamikamica, titualire en troisième ligne ainsi que sur Lee au centre. Laranjeira fait son retour à l'arrière. Côté MHR, c'est l'australien Immelman qui occupera le poste d'arrière. Les internationaux Haouas, Bouthier ou encore Rattez sont tous présents dans le XV de départ.
Le XV de départ de Brive : 15. Laranjeira ; 14. Buliruarua, 13. Lee, 12. Olding, 11. Bituniyata ; 10. Hervé, 9. Lobzhanidze ; 7. Hirèche (cap.), 8. Kamikamica, 6. R. Marais ; 5. Lees, 4. Malafosse ; 3. Japaridze, 2. Narisia, 1. Thompson-Stringer.
Remplaçants : 16. Acquier, 17. Chauvac, 18. Lebas, 19. Voisin, 20. Blanc, 21. Galletier, 22. Jurand, 23. Caccarelli.
Le XV de départ de Montpellier : 15. Immelman ; 14. Rattez, 13. Lozowski, 12. Vincent, 11. Ngandebe ; 10. Bouthier, 9. Reinach ; 7. Camara, 8. Timu, 6. Ouedraogo (cap) ; 5. Willemse, 4. Verhaeghe ; 3. Haouas, 2. Guirado, 1. Fichten.
Remplaçants : 16. Giudicelli, 17. Nariashvili, 18. Chalureau, 19. Janse Van Rensburg, 20. Paillaugue, 21. Bégognée, 22. V. Martin, 23. Lamositele.