Icon Sport
Serin - Carbonel pour la charnière... voici la compo de Toulon pour aller défier La Rochelle
Le staff toulonnais a choisi de titulariser Louis Carbonel à l'ouverture, décalant ainsi Anthony Belleau au poste d'arrière. Etzebeth est sur le banc des remplançants.
Le XV de départ de Toulon: 15. Belleau; 14. Dridi, 13. Paia'aua, 12. Hériteau; 11. Villière; 10. Carbonel, 9. Serin; 7. Lakafia, 8. Parisse, 6. Rebbadj; 5. R. Taofifenua, 4. Alainu'uese; 3. Setiano, 2. Etrillard (cap), 1. S. Taofifenua.
Remplaçants : 16. Soury, 17. Fresia, 18. Etzebeth, 19. Ollivon, 20. Ory, 21. Ikpefan, 22. Méric, 23. Gigashvili.