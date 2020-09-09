Icon Sport
Top 14, Pro D2, Rugby à XIII.... Voici votre programme TV de la semaine
La deuxième journée de Top 14, des matchs de Pro D2 reportés, et du rugby à XIII sur vos antennes... Voici le programme TV de la semaine.
Jeudi 10 septembre
11H50 : Wests Tigers-South Sydney Rabbitohs (Rugby à XIII), sur Bein Sport 2
20h45 : Aurillac-Grenoble (Pro D2), Canal + Sport
Vendredi 11 septembre
11H55 : Penrith Panthers-Parramatta Eels (Rugby à XIII), Bein Sport 2
19h00 : USO Nivernaise-Valence Romans Drôme Rugby (ProD2), Rugby +
19h00 : Colomiers-Stade Rouennais Rugby (ProD2), Rugby +
19h00 : Aix-en-Provence-RC Vannes (ProD2), Rugby +
20h45 : Racing Métro-Montpellier (Top14), Canal + Sport
20h45 : Section Paloise-Agen (Top14), Rugby +
Samedi 12 septembre
11h35 : Sydney Rousters-Newcastle Knights (Rugby à XIII), Bein Sport 2
15h15 : Stade Toulousain-La Rochelle, (Top14), Canal +
14h00 : Leeds Rhinos-Dragons Catalans (Rugby à XIII), L'Equipe TV
18h15 : Bordeaux Bègles-Brive, (Top14), Rugby +
18h15 : Aviron Bayonnais-Clermont (Top14), Rugby +
20h30 : Dragons Catalans-Wigan Warriors, L'Equipe TV
20h45 : Béziers-Soyaux Angoulême (ProD2), Rugby +
21h00 : USAP-Mont-de-Marsan (ProD2), Canal + Sport
Dimanche 13 septembre
10h30 : Cronulla Sharks-NZ Warriors (Rugby à XIII), Bein Sport 2
14h00 : Montauban-Biarritz (ProD2)
16h00 : Carcassonne- Oyonnax (ProD2), Rugby +
19h00 : Castres-Stade Français (Top14), Rugby +
21h00 : Toulon-Lyon (Top14), Canal +