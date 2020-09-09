Icon Sport

Top 14, Pro D2, Rugby à XIII.... Voici votre programme TV de la semaine

La deuxième journée de Top 14, des matchs de Pro D2 reportés, et du rugby à XIII sur vos antennes... Voici le programme TV de la semaine.

Jeudi 10 septembre

11H50 : Wests Tigers-South Sydney Rabbitohs (Rugby à XIII), sur Bein Sport 2

20h45 : Aurillac-Grenoble (Pro D2), Canal + Sport

Vendredi 11 septembre

11H55 : Penrith Panthers-Parramatta Eels (Rugby à XIII), Bein Sport 2

19h00 : USO Nivernaise-Valence Romans Drôme Rugby (ProD2), Rugby +

19h00 : Colomiers-Stade Rouennais Rugby (ProD2), Rugby +

19h00 : Aix-en-Provence-RC Vannes (ProD2), Rugby +

20h45 : Racing Métro-Montpellier (Top14), Canal + Sport

20h45 : Section Paloise-Agen (Top14), Rugby +

Samedi 12 septembre

11h35 : Sydney Rousters-Newcastle Knights (Rugby à XIII), Bein Sport 2

15h15 : Stade Toulousain-La Rochelle, (Top14), Canal +

14h00 : Leeds Rhinos-Dragons Catalans (Rugby à XIII), L'Equipe TV

18h15 : Bordeaux Bègles-Brive, (Top14), Rugby +

18h15 : Aviron Bayonnais-Clermont (Top14), Rugby +

20h30 : Dragons Catalans-Wigan Warriors, L'Equipe TV

20h45 : Béziers-Soyaux Angoulême (ProD2), Rugby +

21h00 : USAP-Mont-de-Marsan (ProD2), Canal + Sport

Dimanche 13 septembre

10h30 : Cronulla Sharks-NZ Warriors (Rugby à XIII), Bein Sport 2

14h00 : Montauban-Biarritz (ProD2)

16h00 : Carcassonne- Oyonnax (ProD2), Rugby +

19h00 : Castres-Stade Français (Top14), Rugby +

21h00 : Toulon-Lyon (Top14), Canal +

