Icon Sport
Kinghorn en 10, Hooper de retour... Les commpositions d'Écosse - Australie
TEST MATCH - À Murrayfield ce samedi à 18h30, l'Écosse et l'Austrazlie s'affrontent pour ouvrir la saison des tests internationaux. Si côté écossais, Blair Kinghorn sera à l'ouverture, l'Australie pourra compter sur le retour de son capitaine : le flanker Michael Hooper.
Le XV de départ de l'Écosse : 15. Smith ; 14. Graham, 13. Bennett, 12. Tuipulotu, 11. van der Merwe ; 10. Kinghorn, 9. Price ; 7. Watson, 8. M. Fagerson, 6. Ritchie (cap) ; 5. Gilchrist, 4. Skinner ; 3. Z. Fagerson, 2. Cherry, 1. Schoeman.
Remplaçants: 16. Turner, 17. Bhatti, 18. Nel, 19. Young, 20. Dempsey, 21. Horne, 22. Thompson, 23. Hoyland.
Le XV de départ de l'Australie : 15. Banks ; 14. Kellaway, 13. Ikitau, 12. Paisami, 11. Wright ; 10. Foley, 9. McDermott ; 7. Hooper, 8. Valetini, 6. Holloway ; 5. Neville, 4. Frost ; 3. Alaalatoa, 2. Porecki, 1. Slipper (cap).
Remplaçants: 16. Fainga'a, 17. Gibbon, 18. Tupou, 19. Hanigan, 20. Samu, 21. White, 22. Lolesio, 23. Campbell.