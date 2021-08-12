Icon Sport
Koroibete et Swinton de retour, To'omua titulaire... La composition des Wallabies
BLEDISLOE CUP - Rennie effectue quatre changements après la défaite (33-25) pour affronter la Nouvelle-Zélande samedi (9h05 heure française) dans le cadre de la Bledisloe Cup. Koroibete fait son grand retour après avoir été écarté pour motifs disciplinaires, tout comme Swinton qui purge sa suspension datant de l'année dernière. Au centre, To'omua et Philip sont titularisés.
Le XV des Wallabies : 15. Tom Banks; 14. Andrew Kellaway, 13. Hunter Paisami, 12. Matt To'omua, 11. Marika Koroibete ; 10. Noah Lolesio, 9. Tate McDermott; 7. Michael Hooper (cap), 8. Rob Valetini, 6. Lachie Swinton; 5. Matt Philip, 4. Darcy Swain; 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 1. James Slipper
Les remplaçants : 16. Jordan Uelese, 17. Scott Sio, 18. Taniela Tupou, 19. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 20. Harry Wilson, 21. Nic White, 22. Len Ikitau, 23. Reece Hodge