Icon Sport
Simmons pour mener les Waratahs, O'Connor à l'ouverture des Reds
SUPER RUGBY - Ce vendredi s'ouvre le Super Rugby AU, deuxième compétition à reprendre après le Super Rugby Aotearoa. Pour le match d'ouverture ce sont les Reds qui accueillent les Waratahs, emmenés notamment par Michael Hooper et leur capitaine Rob Simmons. Le polyvalent international australien James O'Connor prendra place à l'ouverture d'une équipe des Reds qui fait confiance à la jeunesse.
Por rappel, le match sera diffusé en différé sur Canal + Sport ce soir à 20h45.
Le XV de départ des Reds : 15. Bryce Hegarty ; 14. Jock Campbell, 13. Hunter Paisami, 12. Hamish Stewart, 11. Filipo Daugunu ; 10. James O'Conor, 9. Tate McDermott ; 7. Fraser McReight, 8. Harry Wilson, 6. Liam Wright (cap) ; 5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 4. Angus Blyth ; 3. Taniela Tupou, 2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 1. Harry Hoopert
Les remplaçants : 16. Alex Mafi, 17. JP Smith, 18. Josh Nasser, 19. Tuaina Taii Tualima, 20. Angus Scott-Young, 21. Scott Malolua, 22. Chris Feauai-Sautia, 23. Josh Flook
Le XV de départ des Waratahs : 15. Jack Maddocks ; 14. James Ramm, 13. Alex Newsome, 12. Joey Walton, 11. Mark Nawaqanitawase ; 10. Will Harrison, 9. Mitch Short ; 7. Michael Hooper, 8. Will Harris, 6. Lachlan Swinton ; 5. Rob Simmons (cap), 4. Ned Hanigan ; 3. Harry Johnson-Holmes, 2. Robbie Habel, 1. Angus Bell
Les remplaçants : 16. Tom Horton, 17. Tetera Faulkner, 18. Tiaan Tauakipulu, 19. Tom Staniforth, 20. Jack Dempsey, 21. Michael McDonald, 22. Ben Donaldson, 23. Tepai Moeroa