Icon Sport

Top 14, Pro D2, Rugby à XIII...Votre programme TV du week-end

Top 14, Pro D2, Rugby à XIII...Votre programme TV du week-end
Par Rugbyrama

il y a 14 minutesMis à jour il y a 11 minutes

PROGRAMME TV - Du championnat avec du Pro D2 et du Top 14... Votre menu du week-end, du jeudi 12 septembre au dimanche 15 septembre 2019.

Jeudi 12 septembre

20h 45 : Vannes – Mont de Marsan (Pro D2) Canal+ sport

20 h 45 : Wigan Warriors - Castleford Tigers (Super League) Bein Sports 4

Vendredi 13 septembre

11 h 50 : Sydney Roosters - South Sydney (NRL) Bein Sport 1

20 h 00 : Béziers – Provence Rugby (Pro D2) Eurosport player

20 h 00 : Montauban – Nevers (Pro D2) Eurosport player

20 h 00 : Colomiers – Soyaux Angoulême (Pro D2) Eurosport player

20 h00 : GrenobleAurillac (Pro D2) Eurosport player

20 h 00 : Rouen – Valence Romans (Pro D2) Eurosport player

20 h 45 : CarcassonnePerpignan (Pro D2) Eurosport 2

22 h 45 : Wakefield Trinity - London Broncos (Super League) Bein Sports 3 (diffféré)

Samedi 14 septembre

9 h 40 : Melbourne Storm - Canberra Raiders (NRL) Bein Sports 2

11 h 50 : Manly Sea Eagles - Cronulla Sharks (NRL) Bein Sports 2

15 h 00 : Toulouse Olympique - York City Knights (Championship) Bein Sports 7

15 h 30 : La Rochelle – Toulouse (Top 14) Canal+

18 h 00 : Clermont – Pau (Top 14) Rugby+

18 h 00 : Lyon – Brive (Top 14) Rugby+

18 h 00 : BayonneCastres (Top 14) Rugby+

20 h 45 : Bordeaux Bègles – Stade Français (Top 14) Canal+ sport

Dimanche 15 septembre

9 h 00 : Parramatta Eels - Brisbane Broncos (NRL) Bein Sports 2

12 h 30 : AgenMontpellier (Top 14) Canal+ sport

14 h 15 : BiarritzOyonnax (Pro D2) Eurosport 2

16 h 50 : ToulonRacing 92 (Top 14) Canal+

Pariez sur le Rugby avec Winamax
1
N
2
Jouer comporte des risques : endettement, isolement, dépendance. Pour être aidé, appelez le 0974751313
Contenus sponsorisés
0Lire et réagir
0Lire et réagir