Top 14, Pro D2, Rugby à XIII...Votre programme TV du week-end
PROGRAMME TV - Du championnat avec du Pro D2 et du Top 14... Votre menu du week-end, du jeudi 12 septembre au dimanche 15 septembre 2019.
Jeudi 12 septembre
20h 45 : Vannes – Mont de Marsan (Pro D2) Canal+ sport
20 h 45 : Wigan Warriors - Castleford Tigers (Super League) Bein Sports 4
Vendredi 13 septembre
11 h 50 : Sydney Roosters - South Sydney (NRL) Bein Sport 1
20 h 00 : Béziers – Provence Rugby (Pro D2) Eurosport player
20 h 00 : Montauban – Nevers (Pro D2) Eurosport player
20 h 00 : Colomiers – Soyaux Angoulême (Pro D2) Eurosport player
20 h00 : Grenoble – Aurillac (Pro D2) Eurosport player
20 h 00 : Rouen – Valence Romans (Pro D2) Eurosport player
20 h 45 : Carcassonne – Perpignan (Pro D2) Eurosport 2
22 h 45 : Wakefield Trinity - London Broncos (Super League) Bein Sports 3 (diffféré)
Samedi 14 septembre
9 h 40 : Melbourne Storm - Canberra Raiders (NRL) Bein Sports 2
11 h 50 : Manly Sea Eagles - Cronulla Sharks (NRL) Bein Sports 2
15 h 00 : Toulouse Olympique - York City Knights (Championship) Bein Sports 7
15 h 30 : La Rochelle – Toulouse (Top 14) Canal+
18 h 00 : Clermont – Pau (Top 14) Rugby+
18 h 00 : Lyon – Brive (Top 14) Rugby+
18 h 00 : Bayonne – Castres (Top 14) Rugby+
20 h 45 : Bordeaux Bègles – Stade Français (Top 14) Canal+ sport
Dimanche 15 septembre
9 h 00 : Parramatta Eels - Brisbane Broncos (NRL) Bein Sports 2
12 h 30 : Agen – Montpellier (Top 14) Canal+ sport
14 h 15 : Biarritz – Oyonnax (Pro D2) Eurosport 2