Icon Sport
Yobo au centre d'Aurillac, Barrère capitaine de l'ASBH...Les compos d'Aurillac-Béziers
PRO D2 - Pour le compte de la 18e journée du Pro D2, Aurillac reçoit Béziers à Jean Alric. Les Cantalous peuvent compter sur une charnière composée de Hugo Bouyssou et Marc Palmier. Jimmy Yobo est associé à Sagote au centre. Côté biterrois, Pinto Ferrer sera encadré par Akhaladze et Fincham en première ligne. Jarrod Poï, l'ancien toulousain débutera le match au centre.
La composition d'Aurillac: 15. Nelson, 14. Niko, 13. Yobo, 12. Sagote, 11. Coertzen, 10. Palmier, 9. Bouyssou, 8. Tison, 7. Roussel, 6. Tsutskiridze, 5. Javakhia, 4. Motoc, 3. Kartvelishvili, 2. Smith, 1. Royer
Remplaçants: 16. Lachaud, 17. Plantier, 18. Tivoli, 19. Maituku, 20. Cambon, 21. Reggiardo, 22. Gogoladze, 23. Gajion
La composition de Béziers: 15. Malie, 14. Lorre, 13. Dreuille, 12. Poï, 11. Courtaud, 10. Uruty, 9. Munilla, 8. Koen, 7. Benoy, 6. Barrère, 5. Eames, 4. Bitz, 3. Fincham, 2. Pinto Ferrer, 1. Akhaladze
Remplaçants: 16. Esteriola, 17. Fernandes, 18. Maamry, 19. Van Bost, 20. Valentine, 21. Recor, 22. Ballu, 23. Saldadze