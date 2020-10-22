Icon Sport
Valence Romans avec une charnière Sanga-Javaux, Ebersohn au centre pour Béziers
PRO D2 - Pour son match à domicile contre Béziers, Valence Romans bénéficiera de beaucoup d'expérience avec les titularisations de Codjo, Dougall ou encore Jenneker. La charnière sera constituée d'Enzo Sanga et Maxime Javaux. Pour Béziers, c'est Robert Ebersohn apportera son expérience tout comme Marco Pena et Best, de retour en deuxième ligne.
Le XV de départ de Valence-Romans : 15. Tuculet ; 14. Codjo, 13. Wilson, 12. Tabualevu, 11. Sawailau ; 10. Javaux, 9. Sanga ; 7. Dougall, 8. Saili, 6. Collet (cap.) ; 5. Hannoyer, 4. Uys ; 3. Burdili, 2. Jenneker, 1. Royer
Remplaçants : 16. Badiu, 17. Colliat, 18. Van Lill, 19. Faltrept, 20. Lacour, 21. Armary, 22. Scalese, 23. Goze
Le XV de départ de Béziers : 15. Zénon ; 14. Espeut, 13. Williams, 12. Ebersohn, 11. Plazy ; 10. Latorre, 9. Munilla ; 7. Massot (cap.), 8. Van Bost, 6. Bitz ; 5. Madigan, 4. Best ; 3. Samaran, 2. Marco Pena, 1. Aleo
Remplaçants : 16. Estériola, 17. Fernandes, 18. Koen, 19. Barrère, 20. Goillot, 21. Poï, 22. Courtaud, 23. Fincham.