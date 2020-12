Sale Sharks have announced that director of rugby Steve Diamond has left the Premiership club with immediate effect due to personal reasons. The north-west outfit thanked Diamond for his loyal service and commitment over the years and revealed that Paul Deacon will assume responsibility of the first team as head coach while the Sharks “take stock and plan for the future”. “After 10 proud years with Sale Sharks I have taken the decision to step away from the business,” said Diamond in a shock development.