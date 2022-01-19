Icon Sport

Le Racing 92 et Bordeaux en clair, la soirée Pro D2... Votre programme TV du week-end

Par Rugbyrama

il y a 37 minutesMis à jour

Trois clubs français diffusés sur France Television ce week-end... Aucun doute, la Coupe d'Europe continue ! Pour ne rien manquer, voici les horaires des matches télévisés ce week-end.

Jeudi 20 janvier

CANAL + SPORT

20.45 Provence Rugby / Colomiers (Direct) Pro D2. 18e journée

RUGBY +

20.45 Aurillac / Béziers (Direct) Pro D2. 18e journée

CANAL + SPORT

17.50 Western Province / Bulls (Direct) Currie Cup.

Vendredi 21 janvier

RUGBY +

19.30 Oyonnax / Nevers (Direct) Pro D2. 18e journée

RUGBY +

19.30 Montauban / Bourg-en-Bresse (Direct) Pro D2. 18e journée

RUGBY +

19.30 Mont-de-Marsan / Narbonne (Direct) Pro D2. 18e journée

RUGBY +

19.30 Rouen / Carcassonne (Direct) Pro D2. 18e journée

RUGBY +

19.30 Agen / Vannes (Direct) Pro D2. 18e journée

CANAL + SPORT

20.45 Bayonne / Grenoble (Direct) Pro D2. 18e journée

BEIN SPORTS 1

21.00 Harlequins / Castres (Direct) Champions Cup. 4e journée

BEIN SPORTS 2

21.00 Lyon / Trévise (Direct) Challenge Cup. 4e journée

Samedi 22 janvier

RUGBY ZONE TV

14.00 Lions Britanniques / Sale Sharks. United Rugby Championship. 5e journée

RUGBY ZONE TV

16.05 Bulls / Western Strormers. United Rugby Championship. 5e journée

BEIN SPORTS 3

14.00 Toulouse / Cardiff (Direct) Champions Cup. 4e journée

BEIN SPORTS MAX 7

14.00 Bath / Leinster (Direct) Champions Cup. 4e journée

BEIN SPORTS 3 / FRANCE 2

16.15 Leicester / Bordeaux-Bègles (Direct) Champions Cup. 4e journée

BEIN SPORTS 3

18.30 Ulster / Clermont (Direct) Champions Cup. 4e journée

BEIN SPORTS MAX 7

18.30 Scarlets / Bristol (Direct) Champions Cup. 4eme journée

BEIN SPORTS 3

21.00 Glasgow / La Rochelle (Direct) Champions Cup. 4e journée

BEIN SPORTS MAX 5 / FRANCE 4

21.00 Toulon / Newcastle (Direct) Challenge Cup. 4eme journée

Dimanche 23 janvier

BEIN SPORTS 2

14.00 Stade français / Connacht (Direct) Champions Cup. 4e journée

BEIN SPORTS MAX 6

14.00 Sale Sharks / Ospreys (Direct) Champions Cup. 4e journée

BEIN SPORTS 2 / FRANCE 2

16.15 Racing 92 / Northampton (Direct) Champions Cup. 4e journée

BEIN SPORTS MAX 6

16.15 Munster / London Wasps (Direct) Champions Cup. 4e journée

BEIN SPORTS 2

18.30 Montpellier / Exeter (Direct) Champions Cup. 4e journée

