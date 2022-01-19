Icon Sport
Le Racing 92 et Bordeaux en clair, la soirée Pro D2... Votre programme TV du week-end
Trois clubs français diffusés sur France Television ce week-end... Aucun doute, la Coupe d'Europe continue ! Pour ne rien manquer, voici les horaires des matches télévisés ce week-end.
Jeudi 20 janvier
CANAL + SPORT
20.45 Provence Rugby / Colomiers (Direct) Pro D2. 18e journée
RUGBY +
20.45 Aurillac / Béziers (Direct) Pro D2. 18e journée
CANAL + SPORT
17.50 Western Province / Bulls (Direct) Currie Cup.
Vendredi 21 janvier
RUGBY +
19.30 Oyonnax / Nevers (Direct) Pro D2. 18e journée
RUGBY +
19.30 Montauban / Bourg-en-Bresse (Direct) Pro D2. 18e journée
RUGBY +
19.30 Mont-de-Marsan / Narbonne (Direct) Pro D2. 18e journée
RUGBY +
19.30 Rouen / Carcassonne (Direct) Pro D2. 18e journée
RUGBY +
19.30 Agen / Vannes (Direct) Pro D2. 18e journée
CANAL + SPORT
20.45 Bayonne / Grenoble (Direct) Pro D2. 18e journée
BEIN SPORTS 1
21.00 Harlequins / Castres (Direct) Champions Cup. 4e journée
BEIN SPORTS 2
21.00 Lyon / Trévise (Direct) Challenge Cup. 4e journée
Samedi 22 janvier
RUGBY ZONE TV
14.00 Lions Britanniques / Sale Sharks. United Rugby Championship. 5e journée
RUGBY ZONE TV
16.05 Bulls / Western Strormers. United Rugby Championship. 5e journée
BEIN SPORTS 3
14.00 Toulouse / Cardiff (Direct) Champions Cup. 4e journée
BEIN SPORTS MAX 7
14.00 Bath / Leinster (Direct) Champions Cup. 4e journée
BEIN SPORTS 3 / FRANCE 2
16.15 Leicester / Bordeaux-Bègles (Direct) Champions Cup. 4e journée
BEIN SPORTS 3
18.30 Ulster / Clermont (Direct) Champions Cup. 4e journée
BEIN SPORTS MAX 7
18.30 Scarlets / Bristol (Direct) Champions Cup. 4eme journée
BEIN SPORTS 3
21.00 Glasgow / La Rochelle (Direct) Champions Cup. 4e journée
BEIN SPORTS MAX 5 / FRANCE 4
21.00 Toulon / Newcastle (Direct) Challenge Cup. 4eme journée
Dimanche 23 janvier
BEIN SPORTS 2
14.00 Stade français / Connacht (Direct) Champions Cup. 4e journée
BEIN SPORTS MAX 6
14.00 Sale Sharks / Ospreys (Direct) Champions Cup. 4e journée
BEIN SPORTS 2 / FRANCE 2
16.15 Racing 92 / Northampton (Direct) Champions Cup. 4e journée
BEIN SPORTS MAX 6
16.15 Munster / London Wasps (Direct) Champions Cup. 4e journée
BEIN SPORTS 2
18.30 Montpellier / Exeter (Direct) Champions Cup. 4e journée