France-Argentine en clair, du Top 14 et du Pro D2... Votre programme TV du week-end
Au programme télé ce week-end, il y a de la Coupe d'Automne des Nations avec notamment en clair le France-Argentine samedi soir sur France 2 à 21h et Italie-Nouvelle-Zélande sur la chaîne L'Equipe. Le Top 14 continue toujours avec Clermont-Toulon dimanche soir en affiche sur Canal+.
Vendredi 5 novembre
CANAL+ SPORT - 7.30 : Late Rugby Club
BEIN SPORTS 3 - 8h00 : Pays de Galles / Nouvelle-Zélande Autumn Nations Series.
CANAL+ SPORT - 13h25 : Late Rugby Club
CANAL+ SPORT - 18h50 : Bayonne / Mont-de-Marsan (Direct) Pro D2. 10e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 253 - 19h20 : Béziers / Narbonne (Direct) Pro D2. 10e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 254 - 19h20 : Colomiers / Carcassonne (Direct) Pro D2. 10e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 255 - 19h20 : Provence Rugby / Grenoble (Direct) Pro D2. 10e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 256 - 19h20 : Rouen / Vannes (Direct) Pro D2. 10e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 257 - 19h20 : Bourg-en-Bresse / Oyonnax (Direct) Pro D2. 10e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 258 - 19h20 : Nevers / Aurillac (Direct) Pro D2. 10e journée.
FRANCE 3 - 20h45 : Tout le sport (Direct)
CANAL+ - 20h50 : Avant-match Top 14 (Direct)
CANAL+ - 21h00 : La Rochelle / Bordeaux-Bègles (Direct) Top 14. 10e journée.
WORLD RUGBY TV - 21h30 : États-Unis / Canada (Direct) Test-match féminin.
CANAL+ - 22h55 : Débrief Top 14 (Direct)
CANAL+ SPORT - 23h35 : Débrief Top 14
CANAL+ - 2h55 - Bayonne / Mont-de-Marsan Pro D2. 10e journée.
Samedi 6 Novembre
RUGBY À XV
CANAL+ SPORT - 8h25 : Bayonne / Mont-de-Marsan Pro D2. 10e journée.
CANAL+ SPORT - 10h05 : La Rochelle / Bordeaux-Bègles Top 14. 10e journée.
FRANCE 3 - 10h10 : Rencontres à XV (Direct)
RUGBY EUROPE TV - 10h30 : République tchèque / Finlande (Direct) Women’s Trophy. 2e journée.
RUGBY EUROPE TV - 12h00 : Espagne / Allemagne (Direct) U20 Championship. 1/4 finale.
FRANCE 3 OCCITANIE - 12h05 : Rugby Magazine (Direct)
RUGBY EUROPE TV - 13h00 : République tchèque / Hongrie (Direct) Conférence 1 Nord. 1re journée.
L'EQUIPE - 13h35 : Avant-match (Direct)
L'EQUIPE - 14h00 : Italie / Nouvelle-Zélande (Direct) Autumn Nations Series.
BEIN SPORTS MAX 7 - 14h00 : Irlande / Japon (Direct) Autumn Nations Series.
RUGBY EUROPE TV - 14h00 : Croatie / Slovénie (Direct) Conférence 1 Sud.
RUGBY EUROPE TV - 14h30 : Pays-Bas / Belgique (Direct) U20 Championship. 1/4 finale.
CANAL+ DÉCALÉ - 14h35 : Multirugby (Direct) Top 14. 10e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 253 - 14h35 : Lyon / Castres (Direct) Top 14. 10e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 254 - 14h35 : Pau / Biarritz (Direct) Top 14. 10e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 255 - 14h35 : Stade français / Montpellier (Direct) Top 14. 10e journée.
RUGBY+ CANAL 256 - 14h35 : Toulouse / Perpignan (Direct) Top 14. 10e journée.
FRANCE 2 - 14h50 : Avant-match (Direct)
FRANCE 2 - 15h00 : France / Afrique du Sud (Direct) Test-match féminin.
RUGBY EUROPE TV - 15h00 : Pays-Bas / Russie (Direct) Championship.
WORLD RUGBY TV - 16h00 : Espagne / Fidji (Direct) Test-match.
WORLD RUGBY TV - 16h00 : Portugal / Canada (Direct) Test-match.
L'EQUIPE - 16h05 : Avant-match (Direct)
L'EQUIPE - 16h15 : Angleterre / Tonga (Direct) Autumn Nations Series.
CANAL+ - 16h55 : Brive / Racing 92 (Direct) Top 14. 10e journée.
RUGBY EUROPE TV - 17h00 : Roumanie / Russie (Direct) U20 Championship. 1/4 finale.
BEIN SPORTS 3 - 18h15 - Avant-match (Direct)
BEIN SPORTS 3 - 18h25 : Pays de Galles / Afrique du Sud (Direct) Autumn Nations Series.
CANAL+ - 19h00 : Canal Rugby Club le débrief (Direct)
RUGBY EUROPE TV - 19h30 : Portugal / République tchèque (Direct) U20 Championship. 1/4 finale.
CANAL+ - 19h50 : Canal Sports Club (Direct)
FRANCE 3 - 20h15 : Tout le sport (Direct)
FRANCE 2 - 20h45 : Avant-match (Direct)
FRANCE 2 - 21h00 : France / Argentine (Direct) Autumn Nations Series.
BEIN SPORTS 2 - 23h00 : Irlande / Japon Autumn Nations Series.
Dimanche 7 Novembre
RUGBY À XV
CANAL+ SPORT - 8h50 : La Rochelle / Bordeaux-Bègles Top 14. 10e journée.
BEIN SPORTS 3 - 9h00 : Irlande / Japon Autumn Nations Series.
CANAL+ SPORT - 10h30 : Brive / Racing 92 Top 14. 10e journée.
BEIN SPORTS 3 - 11h00 : Pays de Galles / Afrique du Sud Autumn Nations Series.
WORLD RUGBY TV - 14h00 : Roumanie / Uruguay (Direct) Test-match.
BEIN SPORTS 2 - 15h00 : Avant-match (Direct)
BEIN SPORTS 2 - 15h10 : Écosse / Australie (Direct) Autumn Nations Series.
WORLD RUGBY TV - 15h45 : Angleterre / Nouvelle-Zélande (Direct) Test-match féminin.
WORLD RUGBY TV - 18h00 : Pays de Galles / Japon (Direct) Test-match féminin.
FRANCE 3 - 20h05 : Stade 2 (Direct)
CANAL+ - 20h25 : Canal Rugby Club 1repartie (Direct)
CANAL+ - 21h00 : Avant-match Top 14 (Direct)
CANAL+ - 21h05 : Clermont / Toulon (Direct) Top 14. 10e journée.
CANAL+ - 23h00 : Canal Rugby Club le débrief (Direct)
RUGBY À XIII
VIÀOCCITANIE - SPORT EN FRANCE - 15h00 : Lézignan / Carcassonne (Direct) Élite 1. 3e journée.
SPORT EN FRANCE 21h15 : Lézignan / Carcassonne Élite 1. 3e journée.