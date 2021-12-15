Icon Sport
Clermont, Castres et Toulouse en clair, du Pro D2... Votre programme TV du week-end
Trois clubs français diffusés sur France Television ce week-end... Aucun doute, la Coupe d'Europe continue ! Pour ne rien manquer, voici les horaires des matches télévisés ce week-end.
Jeudi 9 Décembre
CANAL+ SPORT
20.45 Mont-de-Marsan / Colomiers (Direct) Pro D2. 15e journée.
Vendredi 17 Décembre
CANAL+ SPORT
11.40 Mont-de-Marsan / Colomiers Pro D2. 15e journée.
FRANCE 3 NOA
12.00 Depuis Le Début ! (épisode 5) Olivier Brouzet à Libourne.
CANAL+ SPORT
13.25 Late Rugby Club
RUGBY CANAL 253
19.20 Oyonnax / Narbonne (Direct) Pro D2. 15e journée.
RUGBY CANAL 254
19.20 Vannes / Béziers (Direct) Pro D2. 15e journée.
RUGBY CANAL 255
19.20 Rouen / Bayonne (Direct) Pro D2. 15e journée.
RUGBY CANAL 256
19.20 Agen / Provence Rugby (Direct) Pro D2. 15e journée.
RUGBY CANAL 257
19.20 Carcassonne / Nevers (Direct) Pro D2. 15e journée.
RUGBY CANAL 258
19.20 Montauban / Aurillac (Direct) Pro D2. 15e journée.
FRANCE 3 NOA
19.25 Depuis Le Début ! (épisode 5) Olivier Brouzet à Libourne.
CANAL+ SPORT
20.15 Daily Sport : Journal du rugby (Direct)
CANAL+ SPORT
20.35 Bourg-en-Bresse / Grenoble (Direct) Pro D2. 15e journée.
FRANCE 3
20.45 Tout le sport (Direct)
BEIN SPORTS 3
20.45 Rugby Pack (Direct)
BEIN SPORTS 3
20.55 Montpellier / Leinster (Direct) Champions Cup. 2e journée.
BEIN SPORTS MAX 5
20.55 Dragons / Lyon (Direct) Challenge Cup. 2e journée.
BEIN SPORTS MAX 6
20.55 Ulster / Northampton (Direct) Champions Cup. 2e journée.
BEIN SPORTS 3
22.45 Rugby Pack (Direct)
CANAL+ SPORT
22.45 Late Rugby Club (Direct)
FRANCE 3 NOA
23.00 Depuis Le Début ! (épisode 5) Olivier Brouzet à Libourne.
CANAL+
2.45 Bourg-en-Bresse / Grenoble Pro D2. 15e journée.
CANAL+
4.30 Late Rugby Club
Samedi 18 Décembre
CANAL+ SPORT
8.40 Bourg-en-Bresse / Grenoble Pro D2. 15e journée.
FRANCE 3
10.10 Rencontres à XV (Direct)
FRANCE 3 OCCITANIE
12.05 Rugby Magazine (Direct)
FRANCE 3 NOA
12.50 Depuis Le Début ! (l’intégrale) Olivier Brouzet à Libourne.
BEIN SPORTS 1
13.45 Rugby Pack (Direct)
BEIN SPORTS 1
13.55 Bath / La Rochelle (Direct) Champions Cup. 2e journée.
BEIN SPORTS MAX 9
13.55 Harlequins / Cardiff (Direct) Champions Cup. 2e journée.
SPORTALL - RUGBY EUROPE TV
14.00 Pays-Bas / Espagne (Direct) Championship 2021. 5e journée.
WORLD EUROPE TV
14.00 Italie A / Roumanie A (Direct) Test-match.
BEIN SPORTS 1
16.00 Rugby Pack (Direct)
FRANCE 2
16.05 Avant-match (Direct)
FRANCE 2 - BEIN SPORTS 1
16.15 Sale / Clermont (Direct) Champions Cup. 2e journée.
SPORTALL
17.00 Valence-Romans / Massy (Direct) Nationale. 13e journée.
BEIN SPORTS 1
18.15 Rugby Pack (Direct)
BEIN SPORTS 1
18.25 Racing 92 / Ospreys (Direct) Champions Cup. 2e journée.
BEIN SPORTS MAX 8
18.25 Glasgow / Exeter (Direct) Champions Cup. 2e journée.
RUGBY EUROPE TV
19.00 Tel-Aviv Heat / Black Lion (Direct) Super Cup. Conférence Est.
FRANCE 3
20.15 Tout le sport (Direct)
BEIN SPORTS 1
20.30 Rugby Pack (Direct)
FRANCE 4 - BEIN SPORTS 1
20.55 Munster / Castres (Direct) Champions Cup. 2e journée.
BEIN SPORTS 1
23.00 Rugby Pack (Direct)
Dimanche 19 Décembre
BEIN SPORTS 3
9.45 Sale / Clermont Champions Cup. 2e journée.
BEIN SPORTS 1
13.30 beIN Center (Direct)
BEIN SPORTS 1
13.55 Scarlets / Bordeaux-Bègles (Direct) Champions Cup. 2e journée.
BEIN SPORTS MAX 9
13.55 Leicester / Connacht (Direct) Champions Cup. 2e journée.
BEIN SPORTS 1
16.00 beIN Center (Direct)
FRANCE 3 - BEIN SPORTS 1
16.05 Toulouse / Wasps (Direct) Champions Cup. 2e journée.
BEIN SPORTS 1
18.15 beIN Center (Direct)
BEIN SPORTS 1
18.25 Stade français / Bristol (Direct) Champions Cup. 2e journée.
FRANCE 3
20.05 Stade 2 (Direct)
BEIN SPORTS 3
21.00 Toulouse / Wasps Champions Cup. 2e journée.