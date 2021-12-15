Icon Sport

Clermont, Castres et Toulouse en clair, du Pro D2... Votre programme TV du week-end

Par Rugbyrama

il y a 1 heureMis à jour

Trois clubs français diffusés sur France Television ce week-end... Aucun doute, la Coupe d'Europe continue ! Pour ne rien manquer, voici les horaires des matches télévisés ce week-end.

Jeudi 9 Décembre

CANAL+ SPORT

20.45 Mont-de-Marsan / Colomiers (Direct) Pro D2. 15e journée.

Vendredi 17 Décembre

CANAL+ SPORT

11.40 Mont-de-Marsan / Colomiers Pro D2. 15e journée.

FRANCE 3 NOA

12.00 Depuis Le Début ! (épisode 5) Olivier Brouzet à Libourne.

CANAL+ SPORT

13.25 Late Rugby Club

RUGBY CANAL 253

19.20 Oyonnax / Narbonne (Direct) Pro D2. 15e journée.

RUGBY CANAL 254

19.20 Vannes / Béziers (Direct) Pro D2. 15e journée.

RUGBY CANAL 255

19.20 Rouen / Bayonne (Direct) Pro D2. 15e journée.

RUGBY CANAL 256

19.20 Agen / Provence Rugby (Direct) Pro D2. 15e journée.

RUGBY CANAL 257

19.20 Carcassonne / Nevers (Direct) Pro D2. 15e journée.

RUGBY CANAL 258

19.20 Montauban / Aurillac (Direct) Pro D2. 15e journée.

FRANCE 3 NOA

19.25 Depuis Le Début ! (épisode 5) Olivier Brouzet à Libourne.

CANAL+ SPORT

20.15 Daily Sport : Journal du rugby (Direct)

CANAL+ SPORT

20.35 Bourg-en-Bresse / Grenoble (Direct) Pro D2. 15e journée.

FRANCE 3

20.45 Tout le sport (Direct)

BEIN SPORTS 3

20.45 Rugby Pack (Direct)

BEIN SPORTS 3

20.55 Montpellier / Leinster (Direct) Champions Cup. 2e journée.

BEIN SPORTS MAX 5

20.55 Dragons / Lyon (Direct) Challenge Cup. 2e journée.

BEIN SPORTS MAX 6

20.55 Ulster / Northampton (Direct) Champions Cup. 2e journée.

BEIN SPORTS 3

22.45 Rugby Pack (Direct)

CANAL+ SPORT

22.45 Late Rugby Club (Direct)

FRANCE 3 NOA

23.00 Depuis Le Début ! (épisode 5) Olivier Brouzet à Libourne.

CANAL+

2.45 Bourg-en-Bresse / Grenoble Pro D2. 15e journée.

CANAL+

4.30 Late Rugby Club

Samedi 18 Décembre

CANAL+ SPORT

8.40 Bourg-en-Bresse / Grenoble Pro D2. 15e journée.

FRANCE 3

10.10 Rencontres à XV (Direct)

FRANCE 3 OCCITANIE

12.05 Rugby Magazine (Direct)

FRANCE 3 NOA

12.50 Depuis Le Début ! (l’intégrale) Olivier Brouzet à Libourne.

BEIN SPORTS 1

13.45 Rugby Pack (Direct)

BEIN SPORTS 1

13.55 Bath / La Rochelle (Direct) Champions Cup. 2e journée.

BEIN SPORTS MAX 9

13.55 Harlequins / Cardiff (Direct) Champions Cup. 2e journée.

SPORTALL - RUGBY EUROPE TV

14.00 Pays-Bas / Espagne (Direct) Championship 2021. 5e journée.

WORLD EUROPE TV

14.00 Italie A / Roumanie A (Direct) Test-match.

BEIN SPORTS 1

16.00 Rugby Pack (Direct)

FRANCE 2

16.05 Avant-match (Direct)

FRANCE 2 - BEIN SPORTS 1

16.15 Sale / Clermont (Direct) Champions Cup. 2e journée.

SPORTALL

17.00 Valence-Romans / Massy (Direct) Nationale. 13e journée.

BEIN SPORTS 1

18.15 Rugby Pack (Direct)

BEIN SPORTS 1

18.25 Racing 92 / Ospreys (Direct) Champions Cup. 2e journée.

BEIN SPORTS MAX 8

18.25 Glasgow / Exeter (Direct) Champions Cup. 2e journée.

RUGBY EUROPE TV

19.00 Tel-Aviv Heat / Black Lion (Direct) Super Cup. Conférence Est.

FRANCE 3

20.15 Tout le sport (Direct)

BEIN SPORTS 1

20.30 Rugby Pack (Direct)

FRANCE 4 - BEIN SPORTS 1

20.55 Munster / Castres (Direct) Champions Cup. 2e journée.

BEIN SPORTS 1

23.00 Rugby Pack (Direct)

Dimanche 19 Décembre

BEIN SPORTS 3

9.45 Sale / Clermont Champions Cup. 2e journée.

BEIN SPORTS 1

13.30 beIN Center (Direct)

BEIN SPORTS 1

13.55 Scarlets / Bordeaux-Bègles (Direct) Champions Cup. 2e journée.

BEIN SPORTS MAX 9

13.55 Leicester / Connacht (Direct) Champions Cup. 2e journée.

BEIN SPORTS 1

16.00 beIN Center (Direct)

FRANCE 3 - BEIN SPORTS 1

16.05 Toulouse / Wasps (Direct) Champions Cup. 2e journée.

BEIN SPORTS 1

18.15 beIN Center (Direct)

BEIN SPORTS 1

18.25 Stade français / Bristol (Direct) Champions Cup. 2e journée.

FRANCE 3

20.05 Stade 2 (Direct)

BEIN SPORTS 3

21.00 Toulouse / Wasps Champions Cup. 2e journée.

