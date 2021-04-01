Icon Sport
Villière de retour avec Toulon, Sexton titulaire pour le Leinster
CHAMPION'S CUP - Toulon se rend au Leinster vendredi (20h), lors du huitième de finale de la Champion's Cup. Un déplacement périlleux pour lequel Gabin Villière est de retour, tout comme les internationaux français du RCT, à l'exception de Louis Carbonel. Du côté irlandais, la grosse armada est de sortie et Jonathan Sexton, un temps incertain, sera bel et bien titulaire.
Le XV de départ de Toulon : 15. Cordin ; 14. Villière, 13. Wulf, 12. Hériteau, 11. Dakuwaqa; 10. Paia’aua, 9. Serin (cap.) ; 7.Ollivon, 8. Parisse, 6. Rebbadj; 5. R. Taofifenua, 4. Etzebeth ; 3. Gigashvili, 2. Tolofua, 1. Gros.
Remplaçants : 16. Étrillard, 17. S. Taofifenua, 18. Setiano, 19.Lakafia, 20. Ory, 21. Du Plessis, 22. Méric, 23.Moretti.
Le XV de départ du Leinster : 15. Keenan ; 14. Larmour, 13. O’Loughlin, 12. Henshaw, 11. Lowe ; 10. Sexton (cap.), 9. McGrath; 7. Van der Flier, 8. Conan, 6. Ruddock ; 5. Baird, 4. Toner ; 3. Furlong, 2. Kelleher, 1. Healy.
Remplaçants : 16. Tracy, 17. Byrne, 18. Porter, 19. Molony, 20. Fardy, 21. O'Sullivan, 22. Byrne, 23. Kearney.