Zebo à l'arrière, retour de Thomas à l'aile... La compo du Racing 92 face aux Saracens
CHAMPIONS CUP - Pour affronter les champions d'Europe en titre, le Racing 92 a choisi d'aligner son équipe type. Simon Zebo débutera à l'arrière et Teddy Thomas fait son retour à l'aile. Enfin, Camille Chat sera associé à Eddy Ben Arous et Georges-Henry Colombes en première ligne. En face, auteur d'un excellent match la semaine dernière, Alex Goode est reconduit au poste de demi d'ouverture.
Le XV de départ du Racing 92 : 15. Zebo; 14. Thomas, 13. Vakatawa, 12. Klemenczak; 11. Imhoff; 10. Russell, 9. Iribaren (cap); 7. Sanconnie, 8. Claassen, 6. Lauret; 5. Bird, 4. Ryan, 3. Colombe, 2. Chat, 1. Ben Arous.
Remplaçants : 16. Baubigny, 17. Kolingar, 18. Oz, 19. Palu, 20. Chouzenoux, 21. Machenaud, 22. Gibert, 23. Trinh-Duc.
Le XV de départ des Saracens: 15. Daly; 14. Lewington, 13. Taylor, 12. Barritt (cap); 11. Maitland; 10. Goode, 9. Wigglesworth; 7. Wray, 8. B. Vunipola, 6. Rhodes; 5. Swinson, 4. Itoje, 3. Koch, 2. George, 1. M. Vunipola
Remplaçants : 16. Woolstencroft, 17. Barrington, 18. Clarey, 19. Hunter-Hill, 20. Clark, 21. Davies, 22. Man. Vunipola, 23. Morris.