Champions Cup - Racing 92 - Ulster : Retour du trio Imhoff - Thomas - Zebo

Par Rugbyrama

Il y a 5 heures

CHAMPIONS CUP - Pour cette revanche entre Racingmen et Ulstermen, le duo Travers - Labit retrouvera son trio magique avec les retours de Imhoff, Teddy Thomas et Simon Zebo.

Le XV du Racing : 15. Zebo : 14. Thomas, 13. Klemenczak, 12. Chavancy (cap), 11. Imhoff ; 10. Russell, 9. Chauveau ; 7. Le Roux, 8. Claassen, 6. Lauret ; 5. Bird, 4. Nakarawa ; 3. Gomez Sa, 2. Chat, 2. Gogichashvili

Les Remplaçants : 16. Baubigny, 17. Kakovin, 18. Johnston, 19. Sanconnie, 20. Joseph , 21. Irribaren, 22. Volavola, 23. Paris

Le XV de l'Ulster : 15. Lowry ; 14. Gilroy, 13. Addison, 12. McCloskey, 11. Stockdale ; 10. B. Burns, 9. Shanahan ; 7. Jordi Murphy, 8. Nick Timoney, 6. M. Coetzee, 5. Treadwell, 4. Ia. Henderson ; 3. Moore, 2. Best (cap), 1. Warwick

Les Remplaçants : 16. McBurney, 17. E. O’Sullivan, 18. M. Moore, 19. Treadwell, 20. Reidy, 21. Stewart, 22. McPhillips , 23. Kernohan*

