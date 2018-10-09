Eurosport

Champions Cup - Le calendrier complet

Le calendrier complet de la Champions Cup
Par AFP

Il y a 5 heuresMis à jour Il y a 4 heures

CHAMPIONS CUP - Le programme de la saison 2018/2019 de Champions Cup est connu, avec de grosses affiches à venir et une finale à Newcastle.

Programme de la saison 2018/19 de Coupe d'Europe:

1re journée

Vendredi 12 octobre

(20h45) Poule 1: Leinster (IRL) - Wasps (ENG)

Samedi 13 octobre

(14h00) Poule 1: Bath (ENG) - Toulouse (FRA)

(16h15) Poule 5: Montpellier (FRA) - Edimbourg (SCO)

(16h15) Poule 2: Exeter (ENG) - Munster (IRL)

(18h30) Poule 4: Scarlets (WAL) - Racing 92 (FRA)

(18h30) Poule 4: Ulster (IRL) - Leicester (ENG)

Dimanche 14 octobre

(14h00) Poule 3: Lyon (FRA) - Cardiff (WAL)

(14h00) Poule 2: Gloucester (ENG) - Castres (FRA)

(16h15) Poule 3: Glasgow (SCO) - Saracens (ENG)

(16h15) Poule 5: Toulon (FRA) - Newcastle (ENG)

2e journée

Vendredi 19 octobre

(20h45) P4: Leicester (ENG) - Scarlets (WAL)

Samedi 20 octobre

(14h00) P2: Munster (IRL) - Gloucester (ENG)

(14h00) P2: Castres (FRA) - Exeter (ENG)

(16h15) P1: Wasps (ENG) - Bath (ENG)

(16h15) P5: Edimbourg (SCO) - Toulon (FRA)

(18h30) P3: Saracens (ENG) - Lyon (FRA)

(18h30) P4: Racing 92 (FRA) - Ulster (IRL)

Dimanche 21 octobre

(14h00) P5: Newcastle (ENG) - Montpellier (FRA)

(16h15) P3: Cardiff (WAL) - Glasgow (SCO)

(16h15) P1: Toulouse (FRA) - Leinster (IRL)

3e journée

Vendredi 7 décembre

(20h45) P5: Exeter (ENG) - Newcastle (ENG)

(20h45) P4: Scarlets (WAL) - Ulster (IRL)

Samedi 8 décembre

(14h00) P3: Lyon (FRA) - Glasgow (SCO)

(14h00) P2: Exeter (ENG) - Gloucester (ENG)

(16h15) P5: Toulon (FRA) - Montpellier (FRA)

(16h15) P1: Bath (ENG) - Leinster (IRL)

(18h30) P1: Wasps (ENG) - Toulouse (FRA)

Dimanche 9 décembre

(14h00) P3: Saracens (ENG) - Cardiff (WAL)

(14h00) P2: Munster (IRL) - Castres (FRA)

(16h15) P4: Racing 92 (FRA) - Leicester (ENG)

4e journée

Vendredi 14 décembre

(20h45) P2: Gloucester (ENG) - Exeter (ENG)

(20h45) P4: Ulster (IRL) - Scarlets (WAL)

Samedi 15 décembre

(14h00) P3: Cardiff (WAL) - Saracens (ENG)

(14h00) P3: Glasgow (ENG) - Lyon (FRA)

(16h15) P1: Toulouse (FRA) - Wasps (ENG)

(18h30) P1: Leinster (IRL) - Bath (ENG)

(18h30) P2: Castres (FRA) - Munster (IRL)

Dimanche 16 décembre

(14h00) P4: Leicester (ENG) - Racing 92 (FRA)

(16h15) P5: Montpellier (FRA) - Toulon (FRA)

(16h15) P5: Newcastle (ENG) - Edimbourg (SCO)

5e journée

Vendredi 11 janvier 2019

(20h45) P2: Gloucester (ENG) - Munster (IRL)

Samedi 12 janvier

(14h00) P1: Leinster (IRL) - Toulouse (FRA)

(14h00) P5: Montpellier (FRA) - Newcastle (ENG)

(16h15) P4: Ulster (IRL) - Racing 92 (FRA)

(16h15) P1: Bath (ENG) - Wasps (ENG)

(18h30) P4: Scarlets (WAL) - Leicester (ENG)

(18h30) P5: Toulon (FRA) - Edimbourg (SCO)

Dimanche 13 janvier

(14h00) P2: Exeter (ENG) - Castres (FRA)

(16h15) P3: Glasgow (SCO) - Cardiff (WAL)

(16h15) P3: Lyon (FRA) - Saracens (ENG)

6e journée

Vendredi 18 janvier

(20h45) P5: Newcastle (ENG) - Toulon (FRA)

(20h45) P5: Edimbourg (SCO) - Montpellier (FRA)

Samedi 19 janvier

(14h00) P3: Cardiff (WAL) - Lyon (FRA)

(14h00) P3: Saracens (ENG) - Glasgow (SCO)

(16h15) P4: Racing 92 (FRA) - Scarlets (WAL)

(16h15) P4: Leicester (ENG) - Ulster (IRL)

(18h30) P2: Munster (IRL) - Exeter (ENG)

(18h30) P2: Castres (FRA) - Gloucester (ENG)

Dimanche 20 janvier

(16h15) P1: Toulouse (FRA) - Bath (ENG)

(16h15) P1: Wasps (ENG) - Leinster (IRL)

Les premiers de chaque poule et les trois meilleurs deuxièmes sont qualifiés pour les quarts de finale.

Quarts de finale: vendredi 29, samedi 30 et dimanche 31 mars

Demi-finales: vendredi 19, samedi 20 ou dimanche 21 avril

Finale: samedi 11 mai (18h00) à Newcastle (ENG)

Contenus sponsorisés

Pour approfondir

0Lire et réagir
0Lire et réagir
Pariez sur le Rugby avec Betclic
Jouer comporte des risques: endettement, dépendance... Appelez le 09 74 75 13 13 (appel non surtaxé)
Vidéos à ne pas manquer

Vidéo - Le Top 5 des essais de la 6ème journée Premiership

02:27
Vidéos populaires
Lafond : "Collazo ne doit pas oublier tout ce que Chabal a fait pour le rugby français"
52 899 vuesHier à 15:39
Commission de discipline : Djibril Camara a exécuté sa peine !
22 074 vues07/10 à 17:11