Eurosport
Champions Cup - Le calendrier complet
CHAMPIONS CUP - Le programme de la saison 2018/2019 de Champions Cup est connu, avec de grosses affiches à venir et une finale à Newcastle.
Programme de la saison 2018/19 de Coupe d'Europe:
1re journée
Vendredi 12 octobre
(20h45) Poule 1: Leinster (IRL) - Wasps (ENG)
Samedi 13 octobre
(14h00) Poule 1: Bath (ENG) - Toulouse (FRA)
(16h15) Poule 5: Montpellier (FRA) - Edimbourg (SCO)
(16h15) Poule 2: Exeter (ENG) - Munster (IRL)
(18h30) Poule 4: Scarlets (WAL) - Racing 92 (FRA)
(18h30) Poule 4: Ulster (IRL) - Leicester (ENG)
Dimanche 14 octobre
(14h00) Poule 3: Lyon (FRA) - Cardiff (WAL)
(14h00) Poule 2: Gloucester (ENG) - Castres (FRA)
(16h15) Poule 3: Glasgow (SCO) - Saracens (ENG)
(16h15) Poule 5: Toulon (FRA) - Newcastle (ENG)
2e journée
Vendredi 19 octobre
(20h45) P4: Leicester (ENG) - Scarlets (WAL)
Samedi 20 octobre
(14h00) P2: Munster (IRL) - Gloucester (ENG)
(14h00) P2: Castres (FRA) - Exeter (ENG)
(16h15) P1: Wasps (ENG) - Bath (ENG)
(16h15) P5: Edimbourg (SCO) - Toulon (FRA)
(18h30) P3: Saracens (ENG) - Lyon (FRA)
(18h30) P4: Racing 92 (FRA) - Ulster (IRL)
Dimanche 21 octobre
(14h00) P5: Newcastle (ENG) - Montpellier (FRA)
(16h15) P3: Cardiff (WAL) - Glasgow (SCO)
(16h15) P1: Toulouse (FRA) - Leinster (IRL)
3e journée
Vendredi 7 décembre
(20h45) P5: Exeter (ENG) - Newcastle (ENG)
(20h45) P4: Scarlets (WAL) - Ulster (IRL)
Samedi 8 décembre
(14h00) P3: Lyon (FRA) - Glasgow (SCO)
(14h00) P2: Exeter (ENG) - Gloucester (ENG)
(16h15) P5: Toulon (FRA) - Montpellier (FRA)
(16h15) P1: Bath (ENG) - Leinster (IRL)
(18h30) P1: Wasps (ENG) - Toulouse (FRA)
Dimanche 9 décembre
(14h00) P3: Saracens (ENG) - Cardiff (WAL)
(14h00) P2: Munster (IRL) - Castres (FRA)
(16h15) P4: Racing 92 (FRA) - Leicester (ENG)
4e journée
Vendredi 14 décembre
(20h45) P2: Gloucester (ENG) - Exeter (ENG)
(20h45) P4: Ulster (IRL) - Scarlets (WAL)
Samedi 15 décembre
(14h00) P3: Cardiff (WAL) - Saracens (ENG)
(14h00) P3: Glasgow (ENG) - Lyon (FRA)
(16h15) P1: Toulouse (FRA) - Wasps (ENG)
(18h30) P1: Leinster (IRL) - Bath (ENG)
(18h30) P2: Castres (FRA) - Munster (IRL)
Dimanche 16 décembre
(14h00) P4: Leicester (ENG) - Racing 92 (FRA)
(16h15) P5: Montpellier (FRA) - Toulon (FRA)
(16h15) P5: Newcastle (ENG) - Edimbourg (SCO)
5e journée
Vendredi 11 janvier 2019
(20h45) P2: Gloucester (ENG) - Munster (IRL)
Samedi 12 janvier
(14h00) P1: Leinster (IRL) - Toulouse (FRA)
(14h00) P5: Montpellier (FRA) - Newcastle (ENG)
(16h15) P4: Ulster (IRL) - Racing 92 (FRA)
(16h15) P1: Bath (ENG) - Wasps (ENG)
(18h30) P4: Scarlets (WAL) - Leicester (ENG)
(18h30) P5: Toulon (FRA) - Edimbourg (SCO)
Dimanche 13 janvier
(14h00) P2: Exeter (ENG) - Castres (FRA)
(16h15) P3: Glasgow (SCO) - Cardiff (WAL)
(16h15) P3: Lyon (FRA) - Saracens (ENG)
6e journée
Vendredi 18 janvier
(20h45) P5: Newcastle (ENG) - Toulon (FRA)
(20h45) P5: Edimbourg (SCO) - Montpellier (FRA)
Samedi 19 janvier
(14h00) P3: Cardiff (WAL) - Lyon (FRA)
(14h00) P3: Saracens (ENG) - Glasgow (SCO)
(16h15) P4: Racing 92 (FRA) - Scarlets (WAL)
(16h15) P4: Leicester (ENG) - Ulster (IRL)
(18h30) P2: Munster (IRL) - Exeter (ENG)
(18h30) P2: Castres (FRA) - Gloucester (ENG)
Dimanche 20 janvier
(16h15) P1: Toulouse (FRA) - Bath (ENG)
(16h15) P1: Wasps (ENG) - Leinster (IRL)
Les premiers de chaque poule et les trois meilleurs deuxièmes sont qualifiés pour les quarts de finale.
Quarts de finale: vendredi 29, samedi 30 et dimanche 31 mars
Demi-finales: vendredi 19, samedi 20 ou dimanche 21 avril
Finale: samedi 11 mai (18h00) à Newcastle (ENG)