Icon Sport
Toulon : le groupe pour la finale dévoilé
CHALLENGE CUP - Le RCT a communiqué, ce mercredi, la composition de son groupe pour la finale de Challenge Cup l'opposant vendredi soir à Bristol, au stade Maurice-David d'Aix-en-Provence. A noter les absences sur choix de Daniel Ikpefan ou encore de Christopher Tolofua. Côté infirmerie, comme attendu, Anthony Belleau, Facundo Isa, Thomas Jolmes et Ramiro Moyano sont entre autres indisponibles.
La composition du XV de départ sera dévoilée jeudi après-midi.
Le groupe
Les avants : Brian Alainu’uese, Bruce Devaux, Clément Egiziano, Anthony Etrillard, Eben Etzebeth, Florian Fresia, Beka Gigashivili, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Mathias Halagahu, Raphaël Lakafia, Charles Ollivon, Julien Ory, Sergio Parisse, Swan Rebbadj, Emerick Setiano, Bastien Soury, Romain Taofifenua, Sébastien Taofifenua.
Les trois-quarts : Louis Carbonel, Gervais Cordin, Masivesi Dakuwaqa, Erwan Dridi, Bryce Heem, Simon Moretti, Duncan Paia’aua, Baptiste Serin, Sonatane Takulua, Isaia Toeava, Gabin Villière.
Absents blessés
Anthony Belleau (genou), Jérémy Boyadjis (pied), Julien Hériteau (épaule), Facundo Isa (cuisse), Thomas Jolmes (épaule), Ramiro Moyano (cuisse), Kalani Robert (genou).
Hors groupe
Théo Dachary, Thomas Hoarau, Daniel Ikpefan, Anthony Meric, Luka Tchelidze, Christopher Tolofua.