Icon Sport
Jonny Gray dans la cage, Price à la mêlée... La composition de l'Écosse pour défier l'Angleterre
TOURNOI DES 6 NATIONS - Un gros match attend les Écossais ce samedi sur leur terrain face aux Anglais. Pour ce duel, Jonny Gray est de retour en sélection, il portera le numéro quatre. Derrière la mêlée, Ali Price est titulaire en numéro neuf, associé à Finn Russell à la charnière. Le capitaine Stuart Hogg est bien évidemment là tout comme Chris Harris, Hamish Watson ou Duhan Van Der Merwe.
Le XV de départ de l'Écosse : 15. S. Hogg (cap.) ; 14. D. Graham, 13. C. Harris, 12. S. Johnson, 11. D. Van Der Merwe ; 10. F. Russell, 9. A. Price ; 7. H. Watson, 8. M. Fagerson, 6. J. Ritchie ; 5. G. Gilchrist, 4. J. Gray ; 3. Z. Fagerson, 2. G. Turner, 1. R. Sutherland.
Remplaçants : 16. S. McInally, 17. P. Schoeman, 18. Wp. Nel, 19. S. Skinner, 20. M. Bradbury, 21. B. White, 22. B. Kinghorn, 23. S. Tuipulotu.