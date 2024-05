Who has impressed the most at the start of their #HSBCSVNS career? \ud83e\udd14 \u2b07\ufe0f



Your nominees for the Men's Rookie of the Year \ud83d\ude4c



\ud83c\uddeb\ud83c\uddf7 Antoine Dupont

\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa Henry Palmer

\ud83c\uddff\ud83c\udde6 Quewin Nortje #HSBCSVNS | #HSBCSVNSAWARDS pic.twitter.com/Wzo5Cz7jSC