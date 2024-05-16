Top 14 - Les compos probables de la 24e journée
Comme avant chaque journée du championnat, découvrez les compositions probables de la 24e journée de Top 14 !
Montpellier - Toulouse
Le XV de départ probable de Montpellier : 15. Tisseron ; 14. Ngandebe, 13. Cadot, 12. Serfontein, 11. Bridge ou Lam ; 10. Coly, 9. Reinach ; 7. Nouchi, 8. Simmonds, 6. Camara ; 5. Tauleigne (cap.) ou Chalureau, 4. Verhaeghe ; 3. Japaridze, 2. Tolofua, 1. Erdocio.
Remplaçants : 16. Karkadze, 17. Fichten, 18. Duguid ou Chalureau, 19. Bécognée, 20. Dakuwaqa, 21. Foursans-Bourdette, 22. Darmon, 23. Japaridze.
Le XV de départ probable de Toulouse : 15. Capuozzo ; 14. Retière, 13. Delibes ou Costes, 12. Guitoune ou Barassi, 11. Bituniyata ; 10. Germain, 9. Graou ; 7. Castro-Ferreira, 8. T. Ntamack, 6. Brennan ; 5. Fa’asalele, 4. Vergé ; 3. Merkler, 2. Cramont, 1. Ainu’u ou Neti.
Remplaçants : 16. Boubila, 17. Neti ou Ainu’u, 18. Sentubery ou Meafou, 19. Labarthe, 20. Costes ou Delibes, 21. Barassi ou Guitoune, 22. Gourgues ou R. Ntamack, 23. Trauth.
Bayonne - Perpignan
Le XV de départ probable de Bayonne : 15. Tiberghien ; 14. Erbinartegaray, 13. Hodge, 12. Martocq, 11. Baget ; 10. Lopez (cap.), 9. Machenaud ; 7. Héguy, 8. Cassiem, 6. Huguet ; 5. Paulos, 4. Ceyte ; 3. Tagi, 2. Bosch, 1. Perchaud.
Remplaçants : 16. Giudicelli, 17. Cormenier, 18. Iturria, 19. Bourdeau, 20. Aprasidze, 21. Spring, 22. Maqala, 23. Tatafu.
Le XV de départ probable de Perpignan : 15. Allan ; 14. Veredamu, 13. Naqalevu, 12. De la Fuente (cap.), 11. Acebes ; 10. McIntyre, 9. Ecochard ; 7. Galletier, 8. Fa’aso’o, 6. Van Tonder ; 5. Tuilagi, 4. Orie ; 3. Ceccarelli, 2. Ruiz, 1. Lotrian.
Remplaçants : 16. Lam, 17. Chiocci, 18. Labouteley, 19. Velarte, 20. Rodor, 21. Duguivalu, 22. Bachelier, 23. Joly.
Oyonnax - Toulon
Le XV de départ probable d'Oyonnax : 15. Sweetnam ; 14. Stark, 13. Mensa, 12. Millet, 11. Reybier ; 10. Miotti, 9. Lobzhanidze ; 7. Godener, 8. Grice, 6. Lebreton ; 5. Fabrègue, 4. Johnson ; 3. Vaotoa, 2. Durand, 1. Raynaud (cap.).
Remplaçants : 16. Geledan, 17. Abraham, 18. Lebas, 19. Credoz, 20. Ruru, 21. Bouraux, 22. Treilles, 23. Mirtskhulava.
Le XV de départ probable de Toulon : 15. Jaminet ; 14. Dréan, 13. Tuicuvu ou Sinzelle, 12. Smaïli, 11. Wainiqolo ; 10. Biggar, 9. White ; 7. Coulon, 8. Ollivon, 6. Du Preez ; 5. Alainu’uese, 4. Ribbans ; 3. Gigashvili, 2. Baubigny (cap.), 1. Priso.
Remplaçants : 16. Singleton, 17. Gros, 18. Halagahu, 19. S. Tolofua, 20. Serin, 21. Garbisi, 22. Sinzelle ou Tuicuvu, 23. Brookes.
Clermont - Castres
Le XV de départ probable de Clermont : 15. Newsome, 14. Delguy, 13. Darricarrère, 12. Moala, 11. Jurand, 10. Urdapilleta, 9. Jauneau, 7. Sowakula, 8. Lee (cap.), 6. Kremer, 5. Simmons, 4. Lanen ou Jedrasiak, 3. Slimani ou Ojovan, 2. Fourcade, 1. Beria ou Falgoux.
Remplaçants : 16. Beheregaray, 17. Falgoux ou Beria, 18. Jedrasiak ou Lanen, 19. Dessaigne, 20. Hemery, 21. Bézy, 22. Giral ou Belaubre, 23. Ojovan ou Slimani.
Le XV de départ probable de Castres : 15. Dumora ; 14. Hulleu, 13. Botitu, 12. Cocagi, 11. Nakosi ; 10. Lebrun ou Popelin, 9. Fernandes ; 7. De Crespigny, 8. Peysson, 6. Delaporte (cap.) ; 5. Staniforth, 4. Vanverberghe ; 3. Thomas, 2. Zarantonello, 1. Walcker.
Remplaçants : 16. Barlot, 17. Guérois, 18. Nakarawa, 19. Papali’i, 20. Doubrère, 21. Popelin ou Lebrun, 22. Séguret ou Raisuque, 23. Azar.
Lyon - Racing
Le XV de départ probable de Lyon : Niniashvili ; 14. Mignot, 13. Maraku, 12. Radradra, 11. Ioane ou Dumortier ; 10. Berdeu, 9. Couilloud (cap.) ; 7. Allen, 8. Guillard, 6. Kpoku ; 5. R. Taofifenua, 4. Lambey ; 3. Bamba ou Fotuaika, 2. Coltman, 1. S. Taofifenua.
Remplaçants : 16. G. Marchand ou Charcosset, 17. Rey, 18. Géraci, 19. Taufua ou William, 20. Page-Relo, 21. Jackson, 22. Dumortier ou Rattez, 23. Fotuaika ou Simutoga.
Le XV de départ probable du Racing : 15. Spring ; 14. Arundell, 13. Fickou (cap.), 12. Tuisova, 11. Habosi ; 10. Gibert, 9. Le Garrec ; 7. Chouzenoux ou Kolisi, 8. Kolisi ou Joseph, 6. Woki ; 5. Rowlands, 4. Palu ; 3. Nyakane, 2. Chat ou Tarrit, 1. Kolingar.
Remplaçants : 16. Tarrit ou Chat, 17. Ben Arous ou Gogichashvili, 18. Poloniati, 19. Baudonne, 20. Joseph ou Chouzenoux, 21. Tedder, 22. Wade, 23. Laclayat.
La Rochelle - Pau
Le XV de départ probable de La Rochelle : 15. Hastoy, 14. Nowell, 13. Favre, 12. Daunivucu, 11. Leyds ; 10. West, 9. Berjon ; 7. Jegou, 8. Alldritt (cap.), 6. Cancoriet ; 5. Skelton, 4. Lavault ; 3. Atonio 2. Lespiaucq-Brettes, 1. Penverne.
Remplaçants : 16. Latu, 17. Wardi, 18. Picquette, 19. Haddad-Victor, 20. Tanga-Mangene, 21. Zamora, 22. Reus, 23. Colombe Reazel.
Le XV de départ probable de Pau : 15. Maddocks ; 14. Attissogbe, 13. Gailleton, 12. Decron, 11. Carol ou Roudil ; 10. Simmonds, 9. Daubagna (cap.) - 7. Hewat, 8. Gorgadze, 6. Zegueur ; 5. S. Whitelock, 4. Tagitagivalu ; 3. Papidze ou Corato, 2. Ruffenach, 1. Chauvac.
Remplaçants : 16. Rey ou Delhommel, 17. Calles, 18. Ducat, 19. Puech, 20. Hamonou, 21. Robson, 22. Desperes, 23. Tokolahi
Stade français - Bordeaux-Bègles
Le XV de départ probable du Stade français : 15. Barré ; 14. Marchant, 13. Delbouis, 12. Ward, 11. Etien ; 10. Segonds ; 9. Kockott ; 7.Macalou, 8. Habel-Küffner, 6. Hirigoyen ; 5. Pesenti, 4. Gabrillagues (cap.) ; 3. P. Alo-Emile, 2. Ivaldi, 1. Abramishvili ou M. Alo-Emile.
Remplaçants : 16. Peyresblanques, 17. Abramishvili ou M. Alo-Emile, 18. Van der Mescht, 19. Briatte, 20. Chapuis, 21. Weber, 22. Pi. Boudehent, 23. Melikidze.
Le XV de départ probable de l'UBB : 15. Bielle-Biarrey ; 14. Penaud, 13. Tapuai, 12. Moefana, 11. Tambwe ; 10. Jalibert, 9. Lucu (cap.) ; 7. Diaby, 8. Tatafu, 6. Vergnes-Taillefer ; 5. Coleman, 4 Cazeaux ou Petti-Pagadizabal ; 3. Tameifuna, 2. Lamothe (cap.), 1. Boniface.
Remplaçants : 16. Maynadier, 17. Taufa ou Kaulashvili, 18. Cazeaux ou Petti, Pagadizabal, 19. Douglas ou Miquel, 20. Lesgourgues, 21. Garcia, 22. Uberti, 23. Sadie.
